A snowblower attachment is placed onto a front loader as it moves the snow off the streets and onto the steady stream of dump trucks that were used to remove the snow in downtown Brattleboro on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
PHOTOS: Brattleboro Public Works Department cleans-up downtown
On Wednesday evening, crews from the Brattleboro Public Works Department push snow onto the streets as they work on removing it.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A Brattleboro Public Works Department employee uses a front loader to remove snow from the High Grove parking lot on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A Brattleboro Public Works Department employee uses a front loader to remove snow from the High Grove parking lot on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A Brattleboro Public Works Department employee uses a front loader to remove snow from the High Grove parking lot on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A Brattleboro Public Works Department employee uses a front loader to remove snow from the High Grove parking lot on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
On Wednesday evening, crews from the Brattleboro Public Works Department move snow onto the streets as they work on removing it.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Nearly 10 inches of snow fell across the downtown Brattleboro area on Monday, leaving a burden behind for the town to clean up. On Wednesday morning, the town sent a reminder that the snow emergency ban was in effect.
At around 11 p.m., employees from the Brattleboro Public Works Department set out to do what they normally do after a snowstorm — they cleaned up the town.
“A lot of people wonder why we do it,” said Steve Barrett, director of the Brattleboro Public Works Department. “We do it to open up the streets for parking and emergency services.”
He noted that the snow will sometimes go into the travel lanes, affecting the flow of traffic. The snow also covers the storm drains, and to help prevent flooding in case of a rapid warm-up, the snow must be removed.
The team goes out at night to have a limited effect on the day-to-day traffic flow in the downtown area.
Large snow mounds were removed from the parking lots using front loaders and dump trucks. Graders took to the streets to move snow mounds that lined the sidewalks and push it into the streets. That is where a loader with a special snowblower mounted on the front was used to move the snow, within minutes, onto a steady stream of dump trucks lined up behind it.
The snow is moved to two locations; one is just near the I-91 exit 1 on-ramp and the other is a rest zone on Route 30.
