BRATTLEBORO — As the town considers a fully municipal approach for emergency medical services with the fire department leading the charge or working with private companies, bids came in from American Medical Response and Rescue Inc.
In an announcement Wednesday morning, Brattleboro thanked both companies for submitting "thoughtful and thorough proposals."
American Medical Response of Springfield, Mass., proposed what the town called "a turn-key approach that would not require any first response services from Brattleboro Fire Department staff. They would dedicate multiple ambulances to respond within the town to meet desired response times."
Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro, the town's former partner until contract disputes split them up last year, proposed sharing emergency responsibilities with the fire department similar to how it had in the past and using multiple ambulances it has across the 15 communities it serves, according to the announcement.
"They would rely on Brattleboro Fire Department paramedics and EMTs to respond to priority one calls, such as cardiac arrests and vehicle crashes, with the private company responding to all other types of emergency calls and transporting the priority one patients," the announcement states.
Town Manager John Potter said that with the response from the two groups, "we feel we’re well on the way to bringing the Select Board multiple, specific EMS alternatives."
“Some will be more or less costly to the taxpayer, and some will give greater or lesser ability for the Town to manage and set policy, but all of these details will be presented to the board and the public in a transparent and understandable way,” he said in the announcement.
The board will consider its options at its Sept. 5 meeting and is expected to make a decision on how to proceed at its Sept. 19 meeting. Information can be found at brattleboro.org/emsproject.
Brattleboro credited its "strong partnership" with Golden Cross Ambulance of Claremont, N.H., for helping with a successful bidding process. Golden Cross has worked with the fire department since July 2022 as the town decides how to proceed with a long-term option.
"The transparency and cooperation from this organization, which did not submit a proposal, allowed the town to clearly specify its EMS needs and to understand the dynamics of emergency services in Brattleboro," the announcement states.
In a statement, Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said he's "so proud of our Brattleboro Fire Department team who has been coordinating extremely well with Golden Cross to deliver excellent EMS services through this transition." He added that he has confidence that “no matter what system the Select Board chooses to go with, people will continue to receive excellent emergency medical care in Brattleboro.”
"It's good that we got two proposals," Fire Chief Len Howard said in an interview, adding that they can be compared to plans for a municipal approach to help the Select Board make its decision.
Howard had anticipated the town would get two or three proposals at the most.
"There's not a lot of places in the area that could put a proposal up," he said.
He estimated the town reached out to more than 80 different companies and shared the RFP process widely on social media.
American Medical Response is a large company with facilities throughout the U.S., Howard said.
"The closest station they have is in Greenfield," he said.
Howard confirmed the union representing Brattleboro Fire Department firefighters still considers municipal ambulance service "the best path forward for the citizens of Brattleboro," as expressed in a statement issued in March.
“Dual-role (Fire/EMS) providers who are committed to the town and held accountable by the taxpayers of our community are a crucial asset and the best option for our town,” reads a statement from Local 4439.
At an open house event at Rescue Inc. on Saturday, the group was described by its leader as "time tested and proven."
“We have a depth of resources like nobody else," Chief of Operations Drew Hazelton told the public, according to VTDigger.
This article will be updated.