BRATTLEBORO — Bikers have something to be “pumped” about.
A bike pump track is being planned for Living Memorial Park.
“This is just a pretty basic, straightforward project,” Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Director Carol Lolatte said. “It’s about 3,000 square feet and it’s another type of playground.”
Instead of a play structure, Lolatte told the Brattleboro Development Review Board on Wednesday, the pump track will be made up of rolls and banks “so riders of all ability level could go out and enjoy the park, enjoy the exercise.” She noted the activity doesn’t involve a lot of pedaling but does require upper body strength.
Approved by the local board, the pump track is envisioned to be similar to the one behind Academy School in West Brattleboro. Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon anticipates the project also will require review from state regulators since the park is covered under an Act 250 permit.
“We’re not looking to cut into the earth at all,” Lolatte said. “We would be bring in top soil mixture and just creating banks, rolls, curves and contours as we lay that top soil mixture on top of the existing earth we have there now.”
At the park, the pump track will be in the area of the volleyball court. Lolatte said the outdoor volleyball program hasn’t been successful.
“It has been left to turn into greenspace and we would like to utilize that pace in building the pump track,” she said. “I think it will be a nice addition to everything we have at Living Memorial that families have to enjoy during the spring, summer and fall.”
Similar to the skatepark at the park, Lolatte said the pump track will not be supervised by recreation staff but parents would be expected to watch their children.
“Signage has been very effective,” she said. “I think that will be the situation here, too. We find it’s actually very neat to watch the different levels of skateboarders as well as bikers and scooters and how everybody respects everybody’s ability and handles them accordingly.”
Jeff Brewer, a neighbor to the project, told the board he worries about a heavy volume of traffic near the park. He also shared concerns about youth going to the park after hours and using the facilities such as the ski hill and pool.
After Lolatte noted there’s no lighting planned for the project, DRB Chairwoman Maya Hasegawa said, “It’s going to be pretty dark up there.”
“They come no matter what,” Brewer said. “One way or another, they get there.”
Conditions of the local approval include not disturbing the woody vegetation by the Whetstone Brook, and creating a 25-foot buffer between the track and a nearby pond if a state biologist determines the area is a wetland.