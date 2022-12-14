BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Reformer has been recognized with a 2022 Distinguished Newspaper Award from the New England Newspaper and Press Association.
"I'm beyond proud of the Reformer team for having their hard work recognized," said Noah Hoffenberg, executive editor of Vermont News & Media, the Reformer's parent company. "Pride is something that extends to all of my days with this veteran crew, which pursues the stories of Windham County, without fame or favor, day in and day out, all year long.
"Please give your local neighborhood journalist, or ad or marketing representative an 'atta boy' or 'atta girl' or 'atta you!' next time you see them. They're a dedicated bunch, and everything they do is for you, the readers," Hoffenberg added.
Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher Vermont News & Media, echoed those sentiments: "It's nice to be recognized for our daily efforts. While we don't do what we do for the awards, getting that recognition from a sizable organization such as NENPA is something we really are proud of. Our goal is to cover the news that matters to our communities, and this achievement validates our efforts. If you are not a subscriber you should be. Having a local daily news source is something that is the core of a community that thrives together."
Each year, NENPA identifies the region’s best daily, weekly, and specialty newspapers, and recognizes them with the prestigious “New England Newspaper of the Year” award. This competition is the only one of its kind in the newspaper industry that is judged by audience members. New England newspaper readers are appointed to evaluate the entries from a news consumer point of view, judging each publication on such things as quality of reporting and writing; use of photos; design and presentation; digital offering; overall utility and value. Readers also consider general impressions, such as: Does the newspaper inform, educate, entertain, inspire, motivate or lead? Does it reflect and care about the community it serves? Does it put the interests of the reader first? Is it unique or special in some way?
Several newspapers are nominated for the award in different circulation categories. One newspaper in each category is given the top honors, while the runners up are awarded as Distinguished Newspapers. The Reformer was entered in the category of daily newspapers with a circulation of less than 10,000. The Dec. 8 awards ceremony recognized the Reformer, as well as Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times and Patriot Ledger of Quincy, Mass., as Distinguished Newspapers. The Keene Sentinel was named Newspaper of the Year in this category.