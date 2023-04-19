BRATTLEBORO — Golden Cross Ambulance Service is set to continue providing emergency medical services alongside Brattleboro firefighters for another year while long-term plans are ironed out.
"The partnership with Golden Cross has been very positive and productive, as you heard earlier," Town Manager John Potter told the Select Board. "The quality of the medical services has also been excellent from what we have seen, and also ... Golden Cross as an organization has shared a great deal of data with the town, data that has been useful for our investigation of potential new models of service delivery moving forward."
At the Select Board meeting Tuesday, renewal of the $125,000 contract received unanimous support from the board. The partnership between the Brattleboro Fire Department and Golden Cross of Claremont, N.H., developed last April after contract disputes led to the town parting ways with Brattleboro-based Rescue Inc. after 56 years.
Initially, the contract with Golden Cross totaled $75,000 and included two ambulances accompanied by a paramedic for 24 hours per day and an advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT) for 12 hours. That arrangement was amended in June by an additional $50,000 to provide a third ambulance and to increase the AEMT’s service to match that of the paramedic at 24 hours per day.
Potter said the Select Board in March directed town staff "to pursue parallel tracks of information gathering about potential dedicated EMS service, a potential regional EMS service and a potential in-house EMS service." He expects to bring forward a plan describing the process soon.
Board members expressed support for the agreement as they explore a long-term solution. Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said he's grateful to have a partner they feel confident with during the transition.
"It's been a good working relationship and we look forward to continuing that," Fire Chief Len Howard said.
Decision making on the future of EMS in Brattleboro is anticipated to happen in September.
One focus of the planning set to occur over the summer will be on the payment model and collection rate, a topic that has piqued the interest of community members. Town staff will bring "a thorough analysis" to the board, Potter said.
Citing the town-commissioned report by AP Triton on EMS options, Howard said the town can conservatively expect to collect at least 38 percent of what is billed. He noted only a certain percentage will be collected from patients with insurance through Medicare and Medicaid. Golden Cross collects about 77 percent of what is billed and the group expects to increase that figure to 80 to 82 percent.
March had been the slowest month for EMS calls in town since the contract with Golden Cross began but April is anticipated to be the busiest month, Howard said in his monthly report. Out of 346 calls for service in March, 213 required a response with an ambulance. The average response time is estimated to be four minutes and 36 seconds.