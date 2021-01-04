BRATTLEBORO -- Within the last month, two town employees tested positive for COVID-19.
They are the first cases to hit the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic, said Sally Nix, human resources director for the town. Through contact tracing, she said, it was determined that transmission did not occur in the workplace.
"It was all external factors that came into play," she said.
Nix declined to say which departments the employees work in but said they were from different ones. She said the town has about 150 employees.
"Such a small town -- they all know each other," she said. "They're doing well. I can say that."
The town has taken advantage of the Family First Coronavirus Response Act's family sick leave provisions when employees need to quarantine after coming into contact with someone with a confirmed case. Those employees need to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to work, Nix said.
Town employees are being asked to follow safety protocols to protect themselves and others. Nix said they are encouraged to wear masks, regularly wash their hands and avoid close contact.