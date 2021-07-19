BRATTLEBORO -- The town is trying to pick up the pieces after roads and bridges were badly damaged in what turned out to be an expensive storm over the weekend.
"It's going to be six figures," Steve Barrett, director of public works, said Monday. "It's going to be $200,000 plus."
Barrett said the state offers funding assistance made available due to the severity of damages.
The initial assessment was completed by his crews on Sunday and included a list of roads damaged by Saturday's intense rainfall. He's meeting with Vermont Agency of Transportation representatives this morning to discuss next steps.
"We'll have a better assessment of the damages," he said. "We feel in this case, that one culvert that failed [at the intersection of Hinesburg Road and Melchen Road] is a pretty large project. A similar culvert that we replaced a couple of years ago on Hinesburg Road was $180,000."
Barrett expects to replace the failed culvert with a 12-foot box culvert, which is about twice the size of the current culvert.
Cews were out Monday making repairs on Hinesburg Road, Melchen Road and Akley Road. Barrett said they were stabilizing some of the areas that washed out during the storm.
"The increased intensity of these storms and large rainfall amounts just raise havoc on the old stormwater systems," he said. "They weren't constructed for that kind of capacity overload."
Barrett said the town recorded more than 4 inches of rain, and Vermont's rainfall compared to other summers is "way off the charts."
John Lazelle, chief operator of the Wilmington Wastewater Treatment Plant, recorded 11.38 inches of rainfall in Wilmington in July so far, compared to an annual average of 4.55 inches using data from 1988 to now. His data shows the inch count for rain and melted snow being about 10 inches higher than in other years at this point of the year.
Wilmington has received about 33.19 inches of rain or melted snow so far this year. Since 1988, the average has been around 23.94 inches.