BRATTLEBORO -- Over the weekend, police responded to a drug overdose that resulted in death.
"The source of the drugs that killed this person is the subject of ongoing investigation," Brattleboro Police Department Interim Chief Mark Carignan said in an email response to the Reformer. "We encourage anyone suffering from substance abuse disorder to seek support from family and friends as well as to seek treatment. There are many paths to recovery, and Brattleboro and Windham County have many resources for people in this situation."
Det. Lt. Jeremy Evans said the incident involved two people who overdosed on Cross Street in Brattleboro and one person survived. Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said both people were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where CPR was administered to one of them.
Regarding whether there's a recent uptick in overdoses, Evans said, "BPD responds to overdoses on a regular basis; I'm not sure if last week was any higher than it has been generally."
"We generally do not provide public warnings for particular 'batches' of heroin, such as informing people what bag-stamp is used, due to specific drug-seeking behaviors that sometimes follow such notifications," Carignan said. "Additionally, every single bag of heroin on the street is a potentially deadly dose. Any one bag could kill someone -- so the public should avoid all of them."
Carignan said rather than warning against specific stamps, the department encourages opiate addicts to practice harm reduction every time they use. That could include using drugs one at a time with another person present and keeping on hand multiple doses of Narcan, which reverse an opioid overdose.
Vermont law protects people from criminal prosecution if they call 911 for emergency help due to an overdose, Carignan said. He called harm reduction "a temporary fix."
Those with substance use disorder "should seek treatment, or be amenable to treatment when it comes to them, as it often does with Brattleboro's many outreach programs," Carignan said.