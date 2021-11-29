BRATTLEBORO — Local option sales tax revenue is being celebrated for reaching an all-time high.
“I’m very happy to report it was our best quarter ever for the sales tax receipts,” Town Manager Peter Elwell said at the Select Board meeting last Tuesday, speaking about taxes for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.
For the quarter going from July to September, the town received about $270,145 in local 1 percent option sales tax revenue. The sales tax — above and beyond state sales tax — went into effect in Brattleboro in 2019.
Elwell told the Reformer the previous highest quarter ever for the sales tax was October to December 2020, when the town received $244,653.
Brattleboro also had the second best quarter ever for its option tax for rooms and meals, Elwell said. The town collected about $125,520 for this tax.
Elwell said the proceeds from the sales tax are even better than anticipated, but “that they are doing really well, coming in very strong, is not so much of a surprise.”
“But the rebound in the rooms and meals tax is actually, you know, a far faster rebound than what we had expected based on the full year-plus of COVID quarters that we had had,” he said at the meeting. “Hopefully it will continue. There’s no guarantee that this is indicative of what we will get for each of the other three quarters for this fiscal year, but it’s great stuff.”
Elwell told the Reformer that the rooms and meals tax went into effect in Brattleboro in 2007, and the highest quarter ever for the revenue source for the town was in July to September 2018, when it received $130,557. Previously, the second highest quarter for the rooms and meals tax came from July to September 2019, when the town took in $125,211.
In Brattleboro, the money is treated as general revenue, like other taxes.
Manchester also set records for its local option tax revenue during the first quarter of FY21. The town posted the best quarter of revenue from rooms and meals taxes on record, and the sales tax revenue for the third quarter of the year is the highest tally on record since 2006.