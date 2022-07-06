BRATTLEBORO — So far, so good sums up the report for the first few days of the fire department's new partnership with Golden Cross Ambulance.

"It's going very well," Fire Chief Len Howard said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday. "Staff, as always, have stepped up their game and have done phenomenal with this process. Golden Cross has come in and things have meshed really quickly."

Howard acknowledged "bumps in the road" are ahead.

"We know that," he said. "We're evaluating everything every day, and I'm very happy with how we've started out and look forward to moving forward."

Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland said the fire department began taking "a greater responsibility for EMS service in Brattleboro" on Friday. The start of the new fiscal year marked the end of the town's contracting with Rescue Inc., although the two are discussing the potential for mutual aid.

Brattleboro Fire Department, Golden Cross Ambulance officially begin partnership BRATTLEBORO — Golden Cross Ambulance and the Brattleboro Fire Department are now responding …

As of noon Tuesday, the fire department and Golden Cross handled 31 EMS calls with an average response time of three minutes and 15 seconds and a maximum response time of 10 minutes. As many as nine calls were responded to in one day but the average is about seven. Twenty-one of the calls required transport to the hospital.

"Eight of these emergencies occurred within 45 minutes of each other," Howard said, "meaning two to three calls occurred in that 45 minute time period. Seven were within 30 minutes. We have not had to use the third ambulance yet and we have not had to call for mutual aid."

At its previous meeting, the board approved an addendum to the one-year $75,000 contract with Golden Cross to have three ambulances stationed in town rather than two and a second advanced emergency medical technician on staff for 24 hours a day instead of 12 hours. The move was deemed a way to be extra cautious with the rollout.

Golden Cross of Claremont, N.H., offered the additional resources at no extra cost for 90 days. After that, the town can choose to go with the original level of service initially agreed to or increase it with the additional resources for an extra $50,000 for the remainder of the year.

License to transport patients in Brattleboro, extra ambulance secured BRATTLEBORO — The last big hurdle for Golden Cross Ambulance Service starting in Brattleboro…

Although, the new partnership officially started Friday. Firefighters were becoming acquainted with the ambulances and changes in an approximately two-month transition process.

"We're all very proud of the Brattleboro Fire Department for the work they're doing and also very grateful to the leadership for coming to us and giving us a report even though it's been such a brief amount of time," Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said. "I think it helps us and it helps the public hear how it's going, and I look forward to hearing from you again soon."

On Tuesday, the board approved a collective bargaining agreement with firefighters that will bring an estimated $52,000 in EMS staff raises this fiscal year. The agreement includes wage increases of 3 percent for EMTs, 6 percent for AEMTs and 10 percent for paramedics.

Board member Jessica Gelter said she hopes the changes will help retain "great staff and bring in new folks as needed."

Postponed were several agenda items, including a statement in support of abortion access, in order to conclude the meeting by 11 p.m. out of consideration for the American Sign Language interpreters. One item is an agreement for the fire department to have additional oversight by a medical doctor as it works in its first year with Golden Cross to provide a paramedic-level of care.

The service is not new for the department.

“As a first response Advanced EMT service," Howard wrote in a memo, "we have been receiving two hours a month at no charge for this service.”

For its first year as a paramedic-level service, the department needs to increase the oversight to eight hours a month. Howard said the requirement comes from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Vermont EMS District 13’s medical director.

Two hours will still come at no charge but the additional six will need to be compensated, according to the memo. The monthly fee of $1,415 from Dartmouth Hitchcock will total about $16,980 for the year. The group’s doctors work in the emergency department at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

“After one year of oversight operating at this paramedic level, the district’s medical director feels this oversight can be reduced to four hours a month,” Howard wrote. “This is a vital role to have the Brattleboro Fire Department performing at the highest level of care.”

The hope is to eventually have the fire department cover EMS calls without Golden Cross. A feasibility study is underway to explore options.