BRATTLEBORO — In a 3-2 vote, the Select Board voted to discuss transition of care and interorganizational coordination as it pertains to the potential of partnering back up with Rescue Inc.
"It's not something I'm excited to talk about," board member Daniel Quipp said at the special meeting Thursday. "It's a really critical piece of the decision making. I want everyone to have the same pieces of information so we can all be on the same page."
Board Chairman Ian Goodnow, who voted against the motion along with Board Vice Chairman Franz Reichsman, said the timeline for decision making will likely need to be modified to accommodate for the discussion.
A public forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brooks Memorial Library. Previously, the board had anticipated making a long-term decision on EMS delivery at its Sept. 19 meeting.
Brattleboro has been in the process of exploring EMS options since ending its 56-year relationship with Rescue after contract disputes last year. Noting the discussion about their relationship would be against prior legal advice, Goodnow said he's "not interested in bringing any agency through the mud."
"I don't think it's a good idea," he said. "I think we can be forward looking."
Interorganizational coordination refers to the medical transition of treatment from one provider to another at an emergency scene then later from provider to hospital. Brattleboro Fire Department staff would be the only providers if the town goes with a municipal fire/EMS model and wouldn't be involved if the town contracts with American Medical Response, the only other bidder.
"The proposal from Rescue would have the greatest opportunity for problems with the transition of care," states a memo from town staff. "In addition to the transition at the hospital, there would frequently be the potential for a transition from a Brattleboro Fire Department provider to a Rescue provider which has been a source of conflict in the past."
Select Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin called for town staff to present on the history of the troubled relationship, "its probable causes and issues."
"I will no longer accept Rescue's control of this narrative," she said.
Reichsman said the board has "a responsibility not to put employees into a toxic work environment."
Judy Davidson of Brattleboro said the upcoming discussion should include both sides of the story. She noted Rescue's proposal to the town recognizes the tension and provides a structure for the fire department, a medical director and Rescue to meet regularly to discuss protocols and issues, with a path for mediation.
Dick DeGray, former board member, described being disappointed that issues weren't addressed earlier.
"This should have been resolved two years ago," he said.
Former board members came to McLoughlin and told her that problems between the two groups had existed for years, she said. She also joined Peter Elwell, former town manager, at a meeting with Rescue to understand what she called "the poor relationship."
Tim Wessel, former board member, said the town should be looking at the best model. If Brattleboro had not switched from Rescue to Golden Cross Ambulance in the interim, he added, "We would not have the data to know that municipal fire/EMS is possible."
Supporting the fire/EMS model, Wessel said the past year shows it's good for Brattleboro.
"We're not reinventing the wheel," he added.
Earlier in the meeting, Springfield Fire Chief Paul Stagner and South Burlington Fire Chief Steve Locke answered questions about their fire-based EMS systems. Both spoke in support of the model but also warned about staffing shortages they've experienced.
Stagner said the model allows the town to have total oversight of the service and creates revenue for the town, which in turn can allow for employees to be paid more and provide a better selection for talent pool.
"I believe you can make a fire/EMS system a cream of the crop," he said.
Previously, Springfield had employees who stayed with the department for long periods of time. Stagner is now seeing what he described as a "greater percentage of turnover" and his department is understaffed.
Locke told the board that the decision on EMS delivery comes down to what its citizens want. He also suggested the town outsource billing if it goes with the fire/EMS model, as other groups have an expertise in the industry.
"It is cheap money to get much more return on your investment," he said.
Stagner said the main challenge will be involve the stresses of providing the service, or how busy the department will be at times responding to calls. Locke noted the supply chain issues, saying that he "just ordered two ambulances I won't see for three years."
Rescue anticipates the Brattleboro Fire Department personnel would be needed for less than 100 calls a year. Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said the decrease would be "dramatic," given how they previously would go to 1,000 to 1,300 calls annually with Rescue.
Tyler Boucher, a paramedic with Rescue, said the point of the proposal is to best utilize personnel from both squads.
Board members want to see a breakdown of exactly how calls would be responded to with Rescue. They also want to know if Rescue and AMR would need to hire more staffing to serve Brattleboro and what their turnover rates are like.
Town Manager John Potter said he's still working on getting financial information from Rescue and is "reasonably optimistic" that will happen. One of the contentious issues in the contract dispute last year involved Rescue's refusal to provide such documentation.
"We can't pick and choose what we get back from individuals because we know them or like them," Reichsman said. "We really need to have comparable information from people who want to do business with the town."
Board members said the public forum will inform their thought processes before they pick which option is best.
"But again," McLoughlin said, "this is the Select Board's decision to make under the [town] charter."
Public opinion is part of the equation, Quipp said, explaining that he will have to live among his community members after making the choice.
"Whatever decision is made, that's a real thing and it's also very meaningful to me," he said, acknowledging that "a pretty clear vocal majority" would like the board to contract with Rescue again.
Reichsman said he wishes people would believe the board is taking the project seriously.
"This is not something trivial," he said. "I think we're doing a good job and we're going to come to a good decision."
Board member Peter "Fish" Case added, "We are not making a decision in a vacuum."