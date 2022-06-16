BRATTLEBORO — A house fire early Thursday morning left the owner displaced.
"The home has moderate fire damage in the kitchen and moderate smoke damage throughout the home," the Brattleboro Fire Department said in a news release. "The lone owner/occupant will be displaced and will be staying with his family."
The fire will be investigated by the Brattleboro Fire Department and the Brattleboro Police Department. Details about the response were included in the news release.
At 1:34 a.m. Thursday, the two departments were dispatched to 76 Highland St. for burglar alarm and smoke detector activation. At 1:37 a.m., police arrived and advised smoke was visible from the residence and the owner, Peter McNeary, was out of the building.
Fire Capt. Jason Davis requested a second alarm be dispatched after confirming there was a fire on the first floor in the kitchen area. At 1:48 a.m., crews reported the fire was knocked down and were checking for fire extension. By 2:12 a.m., the incident was deemed under control.
Assisting on scene were Rescue Inc., BPD, Brattleboro Department of Public Works, Green Mountain Power, Guilford Fire Department and Keene, N.H., Fire Department. Covering the Brattleboro stations were fire departments from Dummerston, Greenfield, Mass., and Hinsdale, N.H.
Brattleboro had five trucks and 19 firefighters on scene. No injuries were reported.