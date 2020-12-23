BRATTLEBORO — With the weather forecast calling for more than an inch of rain Thursday, Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell is warning town residents to be prepared for some street flooding.
“The meteorologists are warning us of very heavy, extremely heavy rain, from Christmas Eve into Christmas morning,” said Elwell, during Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting.
According to the National Weather Service, Brattleboro and the region could get one to two inches of rain overnight into Friday, with close to another inch of rain on Christmas day.
“Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing,” states a NWS warning. “Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.”
Elwell warned that, with snowpack from last week’s snowstorm on the ground and ice under some of that snow, the rain will not be able to soak into the ground.
He said Brattleboro will likely see street flooding through tomorrow, with a chance of worse flooding.
“Our field crews are at the ready to take any action that might need to be taken,” said Elwell.
He asked Brattleboro residents to stay home and off the roads on Christmas morning.
Steve Barrett, the director of Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, said his crews are standing by to open up drainage water ways to allow the rain to flow to the Connecticut River.
“Recent snow removal operations have cleared storm water drainage basins on the main roadways to prepare for potential heavy rainfall events,” he said.
Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be sunny, with temperatures reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Green Mountain Power is also getting ready for the possibility that strong winds could take down trees and power lines.
“We want customers to be aware of possibility of outages and heavy rain this storm may bring,” stated said Mike Burke, Chief of Field Operations at GMP, in an email notification. “We follow multiple forecasts to be ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible. If winds are strong enough to take down trees and lines, it is so important for customers to stay far away from power lines, and always assume a downed line is still energized and a danger.”
According to Roger Hill, chief meteorologist at Radio Vermont group, winds could slowly ramp up Thursday evening with the possibility of gusts above 50 miles per hour overnight.
“Right now, the models show high elevations and along the western slopes of the Green Mountains are where those winds will be strongest,” stated Hill in the notification.
Outages can be reported by calling 888-835-4672, through GMP’s online Outage Center, and through GMP’s app, which can be downloaded to a mobile device.