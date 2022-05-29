BRATTLEBORO — A fire destroyed a home at Black Mountain Estates.
At the scene Sunday, Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard called the home a "total loss." To help determine a cause, the residents of the home were being interviewed.
"We're both devastated," Elizabeth Harrison, who was out with her husband Ian Harrison when the fire occurred, told the Reformer. "By the grace of God, we were away shopping."
A neighbor reported the fire after seeing flames from his residence on a nearby hillside. Howard said the fire was the first at the retirement community on Buttonwood Drive, off Black Mountain Road.
Construction of homes at Black Mountain Estates began about eight years ago. The campus has 36 single-story rental homes and different amenities, according to blackmountainliving.com.
With the fire knocked down, Howard described how firefighters would then be digging out spots seen smoldering.
There was concern about the closeness of homes. Howard said water lines were strategically placed to protect the two nearest houses, which both had siding damaged from the heat of the fire.
Departments from Guilford, Putney and Keene, N.H., assisted at the scene as well as the Brattleboro Police Department, the Brattleboro Water Department, Green Mountain Power and Rescue Inc.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire, about 35 miles, according to witnesses.
In a news release, the Brattleboro Fire Department said several pets died in the fire.
The department said it was dispatched to 159 Buttonwood Drive for a report of black smoke coming from the residence just before 1 p.m. Sunday and its Engine 2 was on Western Ave by Exit 2, returning from a call. As the engine entered Interstate 91 to respond to the call, Captain David Emery Jr. reported heavy black smoke was visible and requested a second alarm. Once at the scene, Emery reported a 50-foot by 30-foot single-story residential home was fully involved.
Crews were initially helped by a retired Brattleboro Fire member and some firefighters from Connecticut who were near the scene, the news release states. No injuries were reported.
The Brattleboro fire and police departments are investigating the fire.