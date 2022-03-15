BRATTLEBORO — After six years on the job, Louis Josephson is leaving his post as CEO of the Brattleboro Retreat.
“It seemed like a time for a change for me,” he said. “I’m very positive about the Retreat and our prospects moving forward.”
He’ll be working for community health provider Bay Cove Human Services in Massachusetts, which has services for addiction, early intervention, housing and homelessness, mental health and more.
Josephson said his departure has nothing to do with challenges the Retreat faced over his tenure, and he will miss the Brattleboro mental health and addictions hospital.
“It’s easy to be CEO when times are normal,” he said. “You really find out what you and your team are made of when times are hard.”
Josephson described a positive experience in watching Retreat staff navigate through difficult times. He said he will miss the employees and the patients at the Retreat.
“I have been in the field for a long time,” he said. “I will put the Retreat staff up against anybody. It’s not even their skill or technical ability. It’s their heart and caring for patients. I didn’t create it, I inherited that culture.”
Since his start at the Retreat, Josephson made time at least once a week to speak with staff and patients. In talking with patients, he said he learned about their struggles and recoveries.
“It’s corny, but it totally inspires me every day,” he said. “I learn from them, and I learn how to run this place better by those interactions. That’s what I will miss.”
In a unanimous decision, the Retreat’s Board of Trustees appointed Retreat Executive Vice President Linda Rossi as interim director. She will start in April.
Board Chairman Tom Huebner said Josephson’s greatest accomplishment at the Retreat involves his leadership in improving the quality of services to patients.
“His clinical focus has been extraordinary and really made a big difference in how we care for patients,” Huebner said.
Huebner also credited Josephson for leading the Retreat through a “very difficult and daunting period” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s a great asset to the organization,” Huebner said. “Linda has been his right-hand person for the last four years or so. She started on the HR side and really has effectively been, in my view, working as somewhat of a chief operating officer.”
Huebner said Rossi has overseen human resources and finances, and worked with the state on behalf of the Retreat.
“She’s really proved herself a capable leader,” he said.
The board will take its time in looking for the next CEO, Huebner said, “because we have Linda and we don’t have to rush, and we want to be very deliberate about it. We will work with Linda in the meantime to make sure we not only sustain the quality of care for our patients, but we rebuild our census at the Retreat, which dipped during COVID, and we need to get back at full volumes to make sure we’re caring for all the patients who need our services.”
Josephson said the Retreat offers high quality care, and the leadership’s relationship with the employee union has improved to be one of good cooperation these days. Challenges now involve rebuilding the workforce and funding.
At the end of 2021, all staff who work directly with patients received a 20 percent pay increase.
“So that’s really critical, and we’re starting to see an impact from that,” Josephson said.
Also, the Retreat moved to three-day, 12-hour shifts for employees. Josephson said staff have really taken to the three-day work week.
At this point, he believes a lot of the workforce issue has to do with people coming back to work in general.
Finances have been tricky over the last few years, with daily average patient census for inpatient services going from 95 in 2019 to hovering in the 50s since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“The good news is we negotiated a new payment method with the state that’s much better for them and much better for us,” Josephson said.
Patient numbers are starting to go up, and the Retreat is working with the Vermont Department of Health and Department of Mental Health to bridge the funding gap, he said.
Josephson said he’s “very excited” for Rossi to be succeeding him. In 2034, the Retreat will celebrate its 200th year anniversary.
“So my first wish is ‘Let’s get to 2034,’” Josephson said. “Linda’s the first female leader in that role for 200 years, and it’s about time. I’m so happy for us and them that she’s doing that.”
Josephson joined the Retreat as president and CEO in January 2016, coming from Los Angeles, where he had served as president and chief executive officer of Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services since July of 2013. From 2005 to 2013, he was president and CEO of Riverbend Community Mental Health Inc. in Concord, N.H.
For three years before that, he was the assistant commissioner for the Office of Child and Adolescent Services, a branch of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. He came to that position from the New York City Health and Hospitals Corp., where he served as the director of Family Court Mental Health Services.
Josephson received the New Hampshire Psychiatric Society’s Excellence in Leadership Award in 2013. He holds a doctorate in clinical social work from New York University, a master’s degree in social work from the Columbia University School of Social Work and a bachelor’s degree in English from Tufts University.
“We are enormously thankful for Louis’ leadership,” Huebner said. “We are thankful for Linda’s leadership and the full senior team, as well as the fabulous staff at the Retreat, who do such a good job taking care of our patients every day.”