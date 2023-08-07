BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Attorney General's Office is asking a state court to force the Brattleboro Retreat to turn over documents related to an investigation into whether the mental health facility on Linden Street has been overcharging Medicaid.
"MFRAU’s investigation is concerned with whether The Retreat engaged in health care fraud by submitting false claims for payment made to the Vermont Medicaid program for services provided through the Retreat’s Adult Inpatient Treatment Program in 2018 onward," wrote Douglas Keehn, Assistant Attorney General and the director of the Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit, in a petition for documents filed in Washington County Superior Court.
"In March of 2020, the Department of Vermont Health Access Special Investigations Unit referred concerns to [the Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit] about suspicious changes in the Medicaid billing practices of The Brattleboro Retreat," states the petition, which was filed on July 26.
The investigation revealed in 2018 staff members at the Retreat discussed "discrepancies between a patient’s actual medical treatment and the record of that patient’s potentially billable treatment," states an affidavit filed by Det. Virginia Merriam, an investigator in the AG's Office.
While MFRAU has reviewed more than 50,000 pages of documents, states an affidavit filed by Det. Virginia Merriam, an investigator in the AG's Medicaid Fraud Unit, documents related to the 2018 email have not been turned over to the AG's Office.
Tristram Coffin, an attorney with Downs Rachlin Martin representing the Retreat, wrote to the AG's Office that his client does not believe the AG has jurisdiction to issue a demand for the 2018 email because the False Claims Act "only permits recovery of false claims for payment submitted to government programs ..." and the patient referenced in that email was covered by private insurance. In addition, he wrote, complying with the document request could "run afoul of HIPAA."
"It is unfortunate that we find ourselves at this juncture," wrote Elizabeth Anderson, the director of the the Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit, on July 17.
Anderson noted that during a phone call on June 26, Coffin was told the Retreat's objections "mischaracterized the Attorney General’s statutory and regulatory right to the responsive documentary material. ... At the conclusion of that conversation, you requested an additional two weeks for your client to comply with the demand, which we granted. Unfortunately, you expended that additional time not in anticipation of compliance but simply chose to reassert and reiterate the same prior objections to withhold all responsive documents, redacted or otherwise."
The Vermont False Claims Act, wrote Anderson, gives the AG's MFRAU authority to investigate the health care system, whether public or private.
"On June 12, the Retreat received a request for information known as a Civil Investigative Demand from the Attorney General’s Office," states a response supplied to the Reformer from the Retreat's communications coordinator. "The Retreat works hard to cooperate fully with any and all requests from our regulators. However, we are advised that some information requested by the state falls outside the scope of the CID rules. The Attorney General’s Office has chosen to file a petition to order the disclosure of that information. Our counsel will respond to the petition shortly. Like all hospitals, the Retreat is subject to various audits and reviews, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with the attorney general’s office in its important oversight function."
According to Merriam's affidavit, the investigation determined the Retreat engaged in several deficient Medicaid billing practices "without valid explanation," potentially including “upcoding” fraud, where a provider bills a higher code than the services provided indicates, for treatment of "psychoses."
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, psychosis is a mental health problem that causes people to perceive or interpret things differently from those around them. Psychoses include severe depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder, paranoid personality disorder or schizotypal personality disorder, postpartum psychosis and delusional disorder.
In April 2020, investigators filed their first request for documents related to more than 190 patients.
"The Retreat’s response required over a year of discussion, multiple deadline extensions, ostensible clarifications, partial deferral to a subcontractor, and four staggered productions before it claimed (without actually certifying) a complete response to the subpoena on or about April 21, 2021," wrote Merriam.
The investigation determined the billing codes "were indeed frequently unsupported by The Retreat’s documented reasons for admission and treatment," she wrote.
Representatives from the Retreat did not meet with investigators until March 2022, during which investigators "presented evidentiary findings of greatest concern, and invited The Retreat to respond," states the affidavit. "From that date forward, The Retreat has not provided any substantive response, document or witness."
In May 2023, the Retreat agreed to draft a "tolling agreement" to extend the deadlines to provide more information in hopes of resolving the issues without going to court, something it has not yet complied with, wrote Keehn in the petition.