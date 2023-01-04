BRATTLEBORO — After three years of annual Representative Town Meeting being handled remotely over Zoom due to COVID-19, the meeting will return to being in person in March.
On Tuesday, the Select Board voted 4 to 1 to go with the traditional format. Board members weighed their options with input from town staff and Town Meeting members.
"If we do a hybrid meeting, we have the opportunity to be more inclusive," Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said, although he acknowledged the challenges as well. "We have the opportunity to make sure that individuals can make individual decisions about what they consider to be an appropriate risk to their health. And I think it goes without question to say that large congregations of people are opportunities for the spread of disease, whether that be the common cold or COVID-19."
Moreland suggested meeting participants could be spaced out in the Brattleboro Union High School gym to keep their distance. He raised issues with trying to combine in-person voting and digital polling. He described the latter being more time consuming.
Town Clerk Hilary Francis said she and her staff would be comfortable hosting the meeting in person. She expressed concern about providing equitable access in the hybrid mode.
Moderator David Gartenstein said amendments to motions, points of order, and calling the question would be more difficult but not impossible to coordinate in a hybrid meeting. He proposed that could risk lengthening the meeting.
"I will say that one of the biggest concerns I've heard over these last years is that people don't want to participate because it takes so long," he said.
Select Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin received emails from Town Meeting members. Most of them wanted to return to the in-person format and some wanted everyone to be required to mask up, she said.
"I feel pretty strongly that we should have an in-person meeting," board member Tim Wessel said. "I mean I would love to be convinced that a hybrid meeting could work efficiently and not be a crap show but I know what is involved."
Wessel said the quality of decision making and the spirit of Representative Town Meeting would suffer if part of it is held remotely.
"This conversation might be different if something instantly changes and we have a choice to make between all remote or all in person," he said.
Board member Jessica Gelter, who cast the lone dissenting vote against going back to the in-person meeting, said she's in favor of the hybrid meeting. She heard from people who have health concerns after reaching out to every Town Meeting member and receiving responses from 15 of them.
"We've learned something from being remote," she said. "We've learned that Zoom is a great way to increase accessibility, and I think that we should continue with that learning."
Town Meeting member Dick DeGray called for returning to the in-person format. He said the remote meetings have been "extremely difficult."
"I really think a lot is lost when you can't look at people when they're speaking at Town Meeting and get the sense of how the rest of the room feels and what their reactions to what people are saying," he said. "We can wear masks if you decide that we have to wear masks."
Town Meeting member Rikki Rissati voiced preference for the hybrid model, seeing it as a way to be more inclusive. Town Meeting Member Anne Louise Wagner called it "the most responsible choice."
"I think that it needs to be in person solely," Town Meeting member Kate O'Connor said. "We have to remember why we did it in the first place. It was because it was a worldwide pandemic. Prior to 2020, we never had a hybrid meeting. We never even thought about it."
Wessel said the town should "heavily encourage" testing for COVID ahead of the meeting and could take other measures to prevent infections.