BRATTLEBORO — As part of a "multitrack" project looking at paths for a municipal EMS model or contracted options ahead of a major decision on how to proceed in September, the Select Board reviewed projected revenues and a request for information from providers.
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland estimates the payer mix for Brattleboro is made up of about 41 percent with standard Medicare, 10 percent with managed Medicare, 29 percent with Medicaid, 4 percent with private insurance or none, and 3 percent with the Veterans Administration. The figures are based off doubling the 1,061 patients who were provided care during the first six months of EMS being handled by Golden Cross Ambulance and the Brattleboro Fire Department from July 1 to Dec. 31 after contract disputes led the town to end its 56-year relationship with Rescue Inc.
"One of the reasons we did that particular calculation is because it had an even number of cold months and warm months," Moreland said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday. "Admittedly, more years of data would have been helpful, but the estimated payer counts are a simple process of taking the total 2,122 and multiplying it by the percentage."
Managed Medicare often requires the patient to cover a co-payment or some other out-of-pocket expense, Moreland said.
"Based upon our research, it's not reasonable that we would expect to recover 100 percent of those out-of-pocket costs for each of those managed Medicare clients," he said. "So that's been hedged down a little bit."
Consultants at AP Triton hired by the town recommended Brattleboro establish a rate of $1,400 per transport if a municipal service is developed. Moreland said the town could expect to bill for a total of about $2.9 million a year.
"This is not anything like what we would expect to collect," he said, noting reimbursement rates will differ depending on the insurer and the ability of a patient to pay.
Brattleboro is projecting to bring in an annual revenue of about $978,000 or have a total collection rate of about 65 percent if it becomes a municipal EMS provider. Town staff would "appreciate it if somebody can help us to improve upon the calculations that we have performed," Moreland said.
Board Vice Chairman Franz Reichsman said the projections bring the town to "a solid place to start the discussion."
"There would be a range of different policy decisions that this board would need to take action upon, not just formally setting rates but also approving a billing and collections policy, right?" Moreland said. "Are we going to chase after customers or are we going to get to a point where we write off unpaid balances? So those are all going to be things that this board will need to take a good, close look at."
Board member Daniel Quipp said Golden Cross billed Brattleboro patients "a little under $1 million" in 10 months — about $837,256, according to an EMS report from the fire department for April. Golden Cross bills patients in Brattleboro at $525 for advanced life support, $725 for a second level of advanced life support and $450 for basic life support.
Town staff acknowledge that "EMS does not cover its expenses," Moreland said. The board also will be comparing figures to the approximately $285,000 coming out of the General Fund to contract with Golden Cross each year.
Next month, the board will review startup costs. In July, the board will look at a series of operating models and have a full year of data from Golden Cross.
Revenue projections are partly produced with information gathered from other municipal EMS providers including Springfield, Colchester, Milton and Hartford. Kate O'Connor, former board member, urged town officials to invite providers to a meeting to discuss challenges.
Dick DeGray, former board member, questioned if the service would be worth all the time and effort, especially with having to go after money owed for bills.
"A lot on the plate," he said.
Town staff will be issuing a request for information (RFI) from EMS providers on June 1. Town Manager John Potter said the document is aimed at gauging the level of interest and informing the process for developing a request for proposals (RFP).
"An RFI is a really versatile solicitation method that is used to gather general information about services that may or may not be available in the market," he said, "and it's not binding at all on either the purchaser, the town or to any potential supplier."
Potter said participation in the RFI process isn't mandatory for providers to participate in the RFP.
"We know there are some very strong potential candidates nearby in the region," he said. "We're trying to do this as openly as possible and get as much feedback and make sure we're doing the right thing."
Submissions will be due June 30. They will be discussed at the July 18 meeting.