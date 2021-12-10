BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Housing Partnership and the town of Rockingham are two of nine entities sharing $2.6 million in grants to be spent on projects meant to reduce the effects on public safety and water quality by climate-related flooding.
The partnership will receive money to aid in floodplain restoration along the Whetstone Brook, where it has been removing buildings damaged by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
In Rockingham, the town will receive money to purchase a home in Brockway Mills, close to the Williams River, which is threatened by landslides.
Those amounts are considered confidential at this time, as the real estate buyouts are underway.
The Flood Resilient Community Fund was established in spring 2021 with $4,880,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act. An additional $2 million is available for a second round of awards in early 2022.
Projects eligible for funding are intended to improve the landscape, enhance community resilience to flooding and improve water quality in Vermont.
The projects range in scope from purchasing properties in flood-prone areas to planting trees for a culvert project. All projects are designed to improve stream flows and water retention. All property buyouts are done with the mutual consent of the current property owner.
"These are investments in Vermont’s future," said Gov. Phil Scott in a statement announcing the awards. "By removing at-risk structures and taking other steps to mitigate the impacts of flooding, we make our communities safer and avoid repetitive repair costs to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure."
Money is still available for other projects, said Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann.
"We encourage towns to think creatively about what types of projects could make a difference in their communities."
For more information, contact Vermont Emergency Management at 802-989-6793 or stephanie.a.smith@vermont.gov. The application deadline for round two of funding is Jan. 31.
Other recipients include the towns of Berlin, Randolph and Brandon for the purchase of flood-prone structures; the town of Johnson for the purchase of a vacant parcel for floodplain restoration; Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission for a floodplain restoration project; Friends of the Mad River for planning, scoping, outreach on development of priority projects; and the town of Cabot for riparian tree plantings for culvert project.