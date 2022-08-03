BRATTLEBORO — A local resolution supporting abortion access is being shelved out of concern that it could influence the November vote on Proposal 5 to determine if abortion should be protected under Vermont’s Constitution.

Select Board member Jessica Gelter initially proposed a resolution, outlining the health and economic equities at stake when access to abortion is threatened, increased violence and attacks toward family planning providers, the coming closure of five Planned Parenthood locations in Vermont and New Hampshire this year, and the town’s opposition to any investigation into abortions. At a board meeting Tuesday, she joined others in wanting to hold off on adopting the statement.

“I would love to come back to this at a later date,” she said, voicing support for providing funding to the Planned Parenthood office in Brattleboro.

Bob Fisher, town attorney, said governmental bodies like the Select Board cannot tell people how to vote. He did not see the proposed resolution as weighing in on Prop 5.

Outside groups are going to be looking at ways to overturn the vote if Vermonters choose to codify abortion access in the Constitution, said State Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham-2-1. She described how supporters of Prop 5, or the Right to Personal Reproductive Autonomy Amendment, are being very careful not to influence the vote.

“I think it’s a dangerous game because what the Supreme Court did was lob this tennis ball at each state and the state Legislature is earnestly acting,” said Elizabeth McLoughlin, board member. “I think it’s dangerous ground to weigh in one way or another, considering what Emilie said about opposing forces scrutinizing every utterance.”

McLoughlin called voting “the only power we have.”

“If it is wise to act in a lesser way to make a larger gain later on then I’d rather do that,” said Daniel Quipp, board vice chairman.

Quipp and board member Tim Wessel also did not want to adopt a resolution that implies the town has more authority than it does or can offer more protection than it can.

Erica DeLorenzo of Brattleboro volunteered to assist with crafting another resolution in the future. She said support is needed for local residents like her who want to help women from other states where prosecution is sought for those getting abortions.

Ivan Hennessy of Brattleboro, who protested the Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe V. Wade decision by walking naked and doused in fake blood at the July 4 parade downtown, said he hopes to “participate in constructive action for reproductive rights once this potential legal obstacle has passed.”

“This should not be the end of these ideas,” he said.

Kurt Daims, director of Brattleboro Common Sense, proposed that the town set up a legal defense fund of $50,000 to assist in the defense of people being prosecuting in other states for getting abortions. He also wants the town to contribute funds to the local Planned Parenthood office and an advocacy group.

Daims expressed concern that in between meetings, the board changed language in the resolution to reflect the town’s support of a person’s right rather than a woman’s right to abortion. He criticized it as potentially being misogynist.

People who can become pregnant do not have to identify as the female gender, Gelter said. She said she originally wanted the more inclusive language and feedback at a previous meeting also called for the change.