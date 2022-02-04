BRATTLEBORO — A fully forgivable loan will allow the town to perform an evaluation of its water distribution system ahead of schedule.
“The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund is currently offering 100 percent forgiveness up to $100,000 on planning loans that incorporate a hydraulic evaluation,” engineer Christina Haskins of Dufresne Group, a consultant for the town, wrote in a memo.
On Tuesday, the Select Board unanimously approved authorizing Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin to sign the loan agreement that will not exceed $100,000. Previously, the town had been planning to have an evaluation of the water distribution system after the approximately $12.5 million upgrades currently underway at the Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Facility are completed.
The opportunity for loan forgiveness prompted Haskins to recommend submitting the application in August.
“The Brattleboro Water Department has focused much of their planning efforts in the past several years on the Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Facility,” Haskins wrote in the memo at the time. “This included an Asset Management Plan followed by preliminary and final design planning for the Water Treatment Facility upgrade.”
Haskins’ group developed a hydraulic water model of the distribution system in 2015 for the Black Mountain Tank replacement project. The model was “used to evaluate the tank only and the entire distribution system was never fully evaluated,” Haskins said.
“The model is still in use to evaluate various scenarios within the distribution system but does require an update,” she wrote.
The project will include “updating the existing hydraulic water model, performing asset management for the entire water distribution system and the Retreat Wells, performing a hydraulic evaluation of the entire distribution system and preparing a preliminary engineering report to summarize the existing conditions, evaluations and recommendations for improvements to the distribution system,” according to the memo.
“At the completion of this project, the town will have a complete asset management plan for all components of the water system, including treatment, storage, pumping, valves and piping,” Haskins wrote. “This may provide access to additional funding incentive in the future.”
Another benefit of the project will take the form of a preliminary engineering report. The document will include recommendations, prioritization plans and cost estimates.
“This will provide a base for future funding applications for final design and construction of distribution system projects if the town chooses to utilize [Drinking Water State Revolving Fund] for future projects,” Haskins wrote, adding that it also will be a guide for annual capital improvement planning, serving as a long-range plan.