BRATTLEBORO — Trying to find solutions to stop crime and make people feel safer, town officials are listening to public feedback as they consider next steps.

“We’re feeling a lot of residual effects from the pandemic on a lot of different levels,” Select Board member Tim Wessel said. “There’s an uptick in issues with drugs in our community like every community in the United States.”

Wessel requested an agenda item at Tuesday’s board meeting to discuss downtown safety following the last two meetings, where community members expressed a desire for policing downtown then Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland announced the exploration of putting a police substation in the Transportation Center and updating cameras in the parking garage. Two retail units in the parking facility are currently vacant.

For solutions to concerns on crime and making residents or visitors feel safer, Wessel suggested comments from the public can start to shape the direction the town takes. He recounted how community members believe there’s an uptick in petty crime and vandalism.

Wessel said individuals must take responsibility for their actions but the town also needs to look at what’s happening.

With a shortage of staff, Police Chief Norma Hardy said it would be difficult to have an officer dedicated to patrolling downtown. Officers have been able to move quickly to a call when needed, she added.

Board member Jessica Gelter commended Hardy’s prioritization on physical safety over property. Many calls involve someone hurting others or themselves, Hardy said.

“I think a lot of it goes back to people just coming back into society so to speak after being sequestered, after being alone, people who lost family members, people who are just generally depressed,” Hardy said.

Brattleboro is fortunate, she said, because its officers are part of the community. She spoke of how people ask for a specific officer to come and speak with them when they’re having difficulties.

On a recent ride along with police, board member Elizabeth McLoughlin noticed how the department needs to focus its attention on the more serious crimes with its reduced staff. She said she found that officers are “really committed to the community and know all of the characters.”

“God bless them because they do know them and they do take the time to treat the residents of Brattleboro as individuals,” she said. “I was really impressed by the dedication of the officers but at the same time, I understood their scheduling and their lack of vacations and what that all means to the psychology of policing. I would just encourage us to all understand our issues of crime in town are being addressed as best they can right now.”

Regarding burglary data, Hardy said she sees “no set patterns.” Reported to the police were burglaries at 14 businesses and 48 residences in 2016; 34 businesses and 49 residences in 2017; 21 businesses and 26 residences in 2019, and 26 businesses and 37 businesses in 2020.

To date this year, police received reports of burglaries at 22 businesses and eight residences.

“As you can see the numbers are kind of staying close to each other through those years,” Hardy said. “But what I find interesting is in 2021, we only have eight business burglaries. But also in 2021, we only have five residential burglaries reported.”

Hardy said she thinks burglary reports dropped for some time when people were working from home during the earlier parts of the pandemic.

Currently, Hardy is meeting with five community groups who want to have their own neighborhood watches. She encourages videos of crimes or suspicious activity be sent to the police department.

Her hope is to see the number of troubling incidents start to diminish.

“I believe we should have cameras,” she said of the request for them downtown. “I could never venture to guess how many cameras we should have.”

Cameras won’t save downtown and the businesses, Hardy said. They’re “good but you have to have them with other acts and other thought processes and other deterrents because they’re not always deterrents.”

Dick DeGray, former board member, requested cameras be installed in areas downtown about a month ago.

“When you talk about 22 businesses being broken into, that’s a huge concern,” he said, wanting to see “some concrete ideas” come forward by August.

Greg Worden, owner of Vermont Artisan Designs and member of the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance board, also is a proponent of cameras. He said he knows it won’t end crime but at least it will help provide clues to those who might be held responsible.

Michelle Simpson, executive director at the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro and member of the DBA board, called for social service organization data to be presented. She wants to see the number of people rehabilitated, rehoused and detoxed from drugs.

“Those systems need to be held accountable while we look at data,” she said. “It’s not up to the community members to come up with solutions for these issues. I really need to put it on law enforcement and our social service organizations in town.”