BRATTLEBORO — As budget season gets underway, the Select Board will meet in person again starting Nov. 16 but in a roomier and well-ventilated space at Central Fire Station downtown while still maintaining the option to tune in remotely via Zoom.
Meeting solely through virtual means leaves board member Daniel Quipp feeling “disconnected” and “isolated,” he said at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“I need to be in person in a room with at least the people I can see on the screen now as we think about our $20 million budget, as we wrestle with issues of community safety, and as we continue to do the business of the people,” he said. “I would like to be more accessible. I would like to be able to relate to you all in ways that is more than the two dimensional.”
After starting to meet again in person in the Municipal Center with a remote option in June, high COVID-19 case numbers caused the board to go back online in August. The public has been encouraged to use Zoom as well, although there has been an option to participate in the Municipal Center to ensure access.
With the hybrid setup, Quipp said he believes community members will attend board meetings in ways they deem safe.
“I think the very creative and helpful suggestion that came from town staff to try out a meeting or two at the fire station might be something to try because people may be more comfortable there with HVAC systems and size of room, etc.,” board member Tim Wessel said. “I see a lot of people really struggling with it and moving back to some normalcy and taking a little extra personal risk, and I see other boards and committees meeting in person, and I think we should do it.”
Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin, who cast the only dissenting vote against meeting in person, said COVID-19 numbers are still high and people are dying from the virus. Two days after the meeting, Vermont had its highest case count throughout the pandemic: 487.
McLoughlin raised concerns about putting meeting attendees at risk of infection. Meetings are open to the public with no health screenings nor vaccination cards required, she said.
“If our meetings were an hour, I’d say, ‘Hey, let’s give it a shot,’” she said. “But to be in a four-hour meeting in an enclosed space, with not knowing whether our fellow citizens are vaccinated or not, doesn’t sound really smart to me or safe.”
Board member Jessica Gelter said she’s ready to meet face to face again.
“The reality is there isn’t really a right answer and there needs to be the right balance struck by the board,” board member Ian Goodnow said. He asked whether town staff would be comfortable with the move to in-person meetings.
Town Manager Peter Elwell said employees can participate by Zoom and sometimes it is the preferred option because they don’t need to sit in the meeting room waiting for their turn to present.
Elwell asked the board to wait two weeks from Tuesday before meeting at the fire station so Brattleboro Community Television could make preparations. The public access station records the meetings, airs them live and also provides technical service for running the virtual portion.