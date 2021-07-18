BRATTLEBORO — Tax bills should be arriving soon.
At a special meeting Thursday, the Select Board approved a municipal tax rate of about $1.308 per $100 of assessed property value based on budgeting voted on at annual Representative Town Meeting in March.
For the town’s fiscal year 2022 general fund operations, $15,593,281 will need to be raised in property taxes. That’s a $439,440 increase over last fiscal year.
Municipal taxes will rise this year by about $13.24 for a home assessed at $100,000, $19.84 for a home assessed at $150,000, $26.47 for a $200,000 home, $33.09 for a $250,000 home, and $39.71 for a $300,000 home.
Combined with education taxes, increases for homestead property owners over last year will be $54.30 for a $100,000 home, $81.45 for a $150,000 home, $108.60 for a $200,000 home, $135.75 for a $250,000 home, and $162.90 for a $300,000 home. For non-residents, the increases will be $37.70 for a $100,000 home, $56.55 for a $150,000 home, $75.40 for a $200,000, $94.24 for a $250,000 home and $113.10 for a $300,000 home.
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said town staff had been waiting on information provided by the state, requiring a special meeting before the rates were set. At the regular board meeting on July 6, Town Manager Peter Elwell said the information wouldn’t be available until the following week.