BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Ski Hill’s fourth annual Family Fun Day is gearing up to be a good one.
Happening from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, the hill will have free food and activities. Lift passes will be sold at the usual rate of $5 a person.
“We’ll have a grill that’s donated by Cota & Cota,” said Jill McColgan, director of programs at the hill. “We’ll have hot dogs, hamburgers, veggie burgers and chips — all free.”
Local radio stations 92.7 and 102.3 will be on site playing music. A costume contest is open to adults and children.
Organizers encourage all attendees to wear costumes, however, it’s not a requirement.
“But the more costumes, the better it is,” McColgan said. “We’ll have prizes.”
Prizes include a season pass for next year and items from Vermont Country Deli, The B’s Nest and Everyone’s Books. McColgan said her group hopes more businesses will donate before the event.
“It’s just a day where families can come out and enjoy the hill,” she said, noting the new snow in recent days. “I think we’ll have amazing conditions to celebrate the hill.”
Two firepits will be set up. S’more packets will be sold for $1 each.
A lucky winner will get half the proceeds of a 50/50 raffle. The other half will go toward hill operations.
Offered at the merchandise table will be hats, patches and stickers with the ski hill logo.
A snowmaking pump new this season will be put away for the year. Since Dec. 4, it was used for a total of 446 hours.
McColgan said the pump “kept our hill alive and open all season long when Mother Nature wouldn’t help out.”
About 400 people showed up to the event last year. McColgan called it “really popular.”
“It’s just to show we appreciate everybody coming,” she said. “We just wanted to have a really fun day where we could do different things, just to rally and thank everybody for supporting the hill.”