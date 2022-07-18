Norman Calkins, the owner of Calkins Home Improvements LLC, works on the framing for the improvements on the Brattleboro Ski Hill at Living Memorial Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
BRATTLEBORO — Donations are being sought to upgrade the snowmaking pumphouse at Brattleboro Ski Hill following a busy winter where the artificial white stuff was more needed than before.
“I just recognized that we have a bunch of expenses coming in the next year and we’ve already eaten a bunch of expenses in the last season,” he said. “So I’m just trying to offset some of those large ticket item overhauls.”
Currently, the goal is to raise $5,000. Rounds said projects are suggested to start small with GoFundMe and see how things work out.
Donations can also be made by sending cash or checks payable to LMPSS, Inc. to P.O. Box 1945, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
It’s unclear just how much all the upgrades will cost altogether.
“It’s a very difficult number to project because part of the pumphouse renovations is overhauling our pump and we’re still waiting on estimates for that,” he said, anticipating it to come in at no less than $10,000.
Rounds expects upgrades to the pumphouse to cost between $4,000 and $5,000. Concrete work already completed for the project came in at about $1,000.
Snowmaking operations begin in December with the expectation of opening before Jan. 1. With warmer weather and less natural snowfall in recent years, Rounds said, “we have to mobilize volunteers to get out there and pump the water out on to the hill to our snow guns.”
“When we have the right conditions, we can make a ton of snow,” he said.
In 2004, snow guns were purchased for the hill. Rounds said the pumphouse hasn’t been upgraded since it was installed back then.
“It’s also the original pump,” he said. “We’ve been told it’s a World War II era pump, which is why it costs so much to repair.”
Parts for the pump are difficult to find, Rounds said. He noted the pump itself is still in good shape.
“We will be making snow for this season,” he said. “We are doing everything possible to get this done now so that we can be ready to do a test run no later than October.”
His group is in the process of having the engine in its primary groomer replaced. The project is going to cost about $18,000.
Previously, the group organized a GoFundMe campaign for preventative maintenance for that groomer and raised about $8,000. But then the motor was destroyed during the last season. Altogether, Rounds estimated more than $20,000 went into preventative maintenance. He expects the groomer to be back in action by Oct. 1.
Construction at the pumphouse is underway. The pump was removed to correct vibration issues, and an adjacent wall was pushed out an additional 5 feet so the pumphouse can better accommodate the equipment.
Last year, Rounds said, the ski hill made more snow than ever before. Toward the end of the season, he said, the pump was “really violently shaking” in the very small structure.
“A key part of some major piping was damaged with all the vibrations that occurred,” he said. “So the pipe broke and slammed through the adjacent wall.”
Rounds said the pumphouse wasn’t originally constructed to be big enough.
“They had no money at the time,” he said. “They were just trying to house the pump as best they could but really that wall was too close to everything to begin with.”
His group operates on revenue from $5 lift tickets and donations. Rounds said they have seen the number of visitors continue to rise over the last three years.
Additionally, the Board of Directors is being reconfigured so that each member has a position. One title is director of outreach, whose focus will be on raising funds and community awareness.
Rounds said the volunteer organization receives little to no financial support from the town. The ski hill is on town-owned land at Living Memorial Park.