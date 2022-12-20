BRATTLEBORO — There’s a lot to celebrate at the Brattleboro Ski Hill this season.
Free skiing and riding will be offered at the hill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Eve on Saturday as a way to show off upgrades to the snowmaking system. Originally, the plan was to host the event Friday but Living Memorial Park Snow Sports Inc. decided to change the date due to a forecast calling for rain.
“We’re just really excited,” said Jill McColgan, director of programs at the hill. “Our snowmaking team is working so hard and learning the new pump and the new system.”
Her group has made a lot of snow and received a lot of the real stuff in the wake of last week’s storm. They also got a groomer back after maintenance work was performed on the machine.
Snowmaking improvements include a new pumphouse and a new aerator in the pond behind the playground. McColgan said the latter is anticipated to ensure all the water being pumped into the snow guns is clean, which will help the pump have a longer life.
Race gates also were purchased with the hope of hosting some more events. Previously, they were borrowed from the Mount Snow ski resort in West Dover.
McColgan said her group is excited and wants other people to come out, use the hill and remember how fun it is.
“Last year was one of our best years ever and we’re just really looking forward to getting back out there,” she said.
In addition to skiing and snowboarding, attendees of Saturday’s event can hang out around a fire pit.
Opening day is slated for Dec. 30. To volunteer to help on the hill, email brattleboroskihill@gmail.com.
McColgan said her group is always looking for more volunteers.
“We’re 100 percent volunteer,” she said. “Everybody that’s there is a volunteer. No one works for the town.”
As director of programs, McColgan coordinates with four schools participating in winter sports programs on the hill. She also works with Mount Snow, which provides free lessons on the hill.