BRATTLEBORO — A list of "generational improvements" envisioned at town recreational facilities and salary raises in the face of inflation will be big topics as the Select Board shapes the budget to bring to annual Representative Town Meeting in March.
Proposed are about $4.3 million in projects such as a refrigeration upgrade, roof replacement and building improvements at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, a new maintenance building to replace two small sheds at Living Memorial Park, parking improvements at the Kiwanis Shelter and lighting upgrades at the upper softball field at West River Park. A 20-year bond is being looked at as a source of funding.
"It's a lot of work," Select Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday, "but it's been a long time coming."
The fiscal year 2024 budget proposed by town department heads totals $21,484,663, about $1.4 million, or 7.1 percent higher, than fiscal 2023. The plan calls for using about $950,000 of the fund balance, or surplus, to bring the projected increase in property taxes closer to 3.5 percent.
Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland said it's important to keep in mind "the economic backdrop we're living through at this moment in time" and the increased cost of living, which is measured by the consumer price index. In September, he noted, it was up 7.2 percent in the U.S. and 7.4 percent in New England states over the previous year, which is "extremely high."
"It's not a blip," he said. "There is a real significant increase in costs. We all see this, and we all feel it."
An increase in the annual cost of living adjustment for employees is proposed to be 5 percent, the highest Moreland has seen year over year for the town. Usually, he said, the adjustment has fallen between 1 to 2 percent.
Select Board member Tim Wessel called for weighing "very carefully" the municipality's responsibility to compensate for the spike in price increases. Moreland said the 5 percent won't make anyone happy — it won't be enough for workers, and it will be too much for the board or taxpayers.
With the COLA bump being viewed as the main driver of the tax rate increase, Wessel asked to see what the effects would look like if the adjustment was 2, 3 or 4 percent. He also requested information about how bond rates have changed over the last few years.
Wessel said the recreation projects have different priority levels for him.
"Helping me to understand how much of a bath we're taking at this moment of time with the bond bank versus waiting, or say we had a magic time machine, and we could have done it three years ago, it would help me place it in the context of the history of how we should have addressed it," he said.
Board member Jessica Gelter asked to see more information on what other funding sources might be tapped to help with the recreation projects, and what it would look like to spread the projects out over time.
"I really want you to think seriously about whether this is the year to do this," said Kate O'Connor, former board member. "I want remind people there are a lot of people in this town who are on fixed incomes. There are a lot of people who are low-income."
Carol Lolatte, recreation and parks director, said the rink has many users, including groups who rent the space. She described how rain has come in through the roof and the current refrigerant for maintaining the ice is highly toxic to the environment.
During budget season, the board will take up different topics, including fiscal 2024 spending proposed for the Recreation and Parks Department.