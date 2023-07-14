BRATTLEBORO — Work sessions are being planned and a consultant will be hired as the town continues digging into the Community Safety Review Report.
Protests locally and around the U.S. after the death of George Floyd in 2020 at the hands of police in Minneapolis prompted reckoning about race and the role of police. As a result, Brattleboro hired facilitators for $40,000 and established a committee to explore community safety.
A report delivered Jan. 1, 2021 advocates for greater accountability by reforming the Brattleboro Police Department’s complaint system, acknowledging systemic racism, strengthening support networks or structures, and looking at how to help meet people’s basic needs. In March, Town Manager John Potter was asked to come up with potential paths to take up the recommendations not yet implemented.
Potter called for engagement with the broader community, first responders and organizations as "current needs and priorities" are identified.
"We would suggest that we hire a consultant to help us with this," he said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday. "We have a few that we are beginning to talk to and seem to be a potentially good fit for this."
Two study sessions will be scheduled. One will occur before the consultant starts and focus on what the board wants to learn before moving forward.
Deciding how to handle requests for the Community Safety Fund is another part of the conversation. The fund was created in response to the review and recommendations.
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin said an outside review of the police department and consideration of alternatives to policing would be helpful. She suggested a consultant could inform the work sessions.
Board member Daniel Quipp pointed to the recommendation to commit to no budget increases for police except cost of living adjustments.
"I would say that with our most recent collective bargaining agreement, we did just the opposite of that," he said, noting he supported the action.
Work sessions "could be integral to the process," Board Vice Chairman Franz Reichsman said. He cautioned against too strict of a timeline.
"Some of this could be very contentious and could result in, I don't know, spin-off processes," he said.
Jessica Dolan of Brattleboro encouraged the board to welcome "diversity of opinion."
"We voted you guys in. We didn't vote in a consultant," Dolan said. "So it would be important for you guys to engage with the community about this."
Robin Morgan of Brattleboro, who serves on the Windham Southeast School District Board, suggested pumping the brakes and looking at how to meet the goals of the community safety review. She worried the voices of the most affected by policing, whose experiences were of primary concern in the review, might be put aside as a result.
Public forums can produce further harm, Morgan warned. She said decisions can be made based on voices that are most loud rather than most harmed.
Several other community members also voiced skepticism about hiring a consultant.
Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said he always felt "the next step" would be "getting actionable steps that the town can take in implementing processes, departments, employees, acquiring buildings, all sorts of different things that would capture some of these recommendations." That requires expertise the board and town staff don't have, he said.
"This work is never going to conclude but at least this process can get to a better place than we are now," he said.