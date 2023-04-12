BRATTLEBORO — After adopting a new mascot and school branding policy required statewide, the Windham Southeast School District will be determining if Brattleboro Union High School is in violation with the Colonels as its team name.
"The mascot and the name have been an issue and a point of contention since I moved here," said board member Lana Dever, who has lived in Brattleboro for two decades. "I think that it's high time something be done and I would appreciate it if we expedite that process instead of dragging our heels on it. It's been long enough."
On Tuesday, the board adopted the policy on nondiscriminatory mascots and school branding. Board member Deborah Stanford, who chairs the Policy and Amendment Committee, said the Vermont Legislature approved the policy and it's been mandated by the Vermont Agency of Education since January.
Board Chairwoman Kelly Young said the Rutland Area branch of the NAACP submitted a complaint to the board about the team name but declined to make a presentation at a board meeting, indicating it would do so on the state level. The group has objected to branding in other schools, including the Rebels at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend.
Stanford said the committee considers policy, not what the board intends to do with it.
"I think it's a fair question what we want to do as a board," she said.
Board member Ruby McAdoo said if the policy is put in place then the board would expect the superintendent to ensure it's being followed.
Superintendent Mark Speno said he's been thinking about how to get the board up to speed with the history of the Colonels.
"We have a teacher who's very steeped in the history of the town, who would be willing to speak at our next board meeting to kind of get the ball rolling in terms of the full education as a starting point," he said.
Dever called for the board to think deeply about the community's history and complications.
"Absolutely," Speno said.
Board member Shaun Murphy agreed it is time to look at the issue. In the early 2000s, he was on a board that governed the high school when it stopped using an icon of a southern plantation owner for the mascot.
"I have a whole folder at home, if I can find it, that gives part of the history on what happened in the district," he said. "We had many meetings, tons of public participation, testimonies."
Mindy Haskins Rogers, BUHS alumna, said the mascot never made sense to her — she sees it as clearly linked to "southern, racist imagery."
"Many people have expressed how harmful they find this mascot and name," she said.
The policy, available at wsesu.org/wsesd-board, says the superintendent or other official should assist the board in "ensuring the prohibition of school branding that directly or indirectly references or stereotypes the likeness, features, symbols, traditions, or other characteristics that are specific to either the race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity of any person or group of persons; or any person, group of persons, or organization associated with the repression of others." A procedure will need to be set up for handling complaints and if someone is unhappy with the board's decision, they can appeal the decision to the Vermont secretary of education.
A petition to change the name, which started about three years ago on change.org and garnered more than 1,470 signatures as of Wednesday, calls the Colonel "a racist name that is deeply rooted in the history of the enslavement of Black people, the Civil War, and the racist history of Brattleboro."
"Throughout 2003 there was heated debate and finally in 2004, BUHS also recognized the racist origins of the mascot and decided to pick a new image to represent the school, but did not choose a new name," the petition states. "While changing the image was a step, it simply was not enough, and the name of our mascot is a disgusting display of the racism in our state and our school."
According to the petition, the name came before the Colonel Reb image used by the University of Mississippi until 2003 and was based off William Brattle, a colonel in King George's militia during the Revolutionary War, whom the town was named after. Brattle "was a rich white man who lived in Cambridge, Mass. and was gifted a large sum of stolen Abenaki land, now known as Brattleboro," the petition states. "His father was a slave owner and William Brattle himself is recorded to have owned at least one enslaved worker."
Steffen Gillom, president of the Windham County branch of the NAACP, said the symbols can hold on to a culture that "ties back to supremacy and keeps that alive."
"Essentially, we all want to feel good about these kinds of things," he said in an interview Wednesday. "It's just that simple. How can we best show up for everybody? If you have names that harken back to really dark times in our history, even if it's not intentional, it can still cause a lot of unintentional harm. Hence why white people are starting to speak out about it now."
While the Rutland branch has taken the lead on the issue, Gillom said his group is always on the side of renaming teams or trying to at least continue a conversation about their potential harm or unintended consequences. The local branch worked with the Governor's Racial Equity Task Force in 2021 to publish the recommendation that the Agency of Education create a model policy on culturally offensive mascots.