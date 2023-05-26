BRATTLEBORO — A 19-year-old Brattleboro man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he stole a woman’s car at knifepoint at the Transportation Center earlier this month.
Kyle J. Rice was released on the conditions that he live with his father and follow a 4 p.m. to noon curfew, and that he be in his father’s company at all times. The curfew means he can only be outside the home from noon until 4 p.m., Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes noted. Rice also was ordered to stay away from the woman whose car he alleged stole, and to stay away from the Transportation Center.
Rice was identified by the Brattleboro police after an investigation and he was arrested on Wednesday at a home on Ledgewood Heights Road. Bail was continued at $1,000.
The woman was not injured in the incident. The car, a silver Hyundai Elantra, has not been recovered.
During Rice’s brief arraignment in criminal court on Thursday, the judge asked Rice’s public defender if she should expect a motion from him in the near future. She did not say what kind of motion.
But public defender Daniel Stevens said he likely would wait until July 1, when the law changes to the benefit of his client.
It was a reference to state law that allows 19-year-olds to be handled in family court, rather than criminal court, according to Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown. Brown said the law currently allows 19-year-olds to be treated as juveniles, and the changes in the law starting in July are minor.