BRATTLEBORO — The ski jumper sculpture erected to commemorate the Harris Hill Ski Jump's 100th anniversary could be staying on Main Street year-round.
Originally, the plan called for bringing it out for the winter months leading up to and following the annual event in February that puts Brattleboro on the international ski jumping map. On Tuesday, the Select Board will consider Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland's recommendation that town staff be directed to develop and execute a maintenance agreement with the Harris Hill Association for year-round installation of the sculpture.
Harris Hill Ski Jump organizers met with the board last May and obtained permission for setting up the sculpture on Main Street in the median garden in front of Brooks Memorial Library, Moreland wrote in a memo. They were allowed to have the installation stay up from December 1 to March 1.
"The event organizers are now requesting that the installation be permitted to stay up year round," Moreland wrote. "The installation is attractive, self-contained and is not considered to be a hazard for motorists or pedestrians. Staff is in favor of granting this request on the condition that a maintenance agreement is executed between the Town and the Harris Hill Association that makes clear that the Association is responsible for the cost of maintaining the installation, that it must be kept in good working order, and should the Town ever revoke permission, that the Association is responsible for its removal."
Other agenda items for the board meeting include consideration of liquor licenses for The Porch Too; an ordinance amendment on prohibiting alcoholic beverages on town property to remove language allowing town employees to be exempt from seeking permission to bring alcohol to town properties; increasing a loan amount for M&S Development's housing project at 47 Flat St. from $150,000 to $300,000; ratifying a lease agreement with Lost Nation L3C Films for a one-month lease of the former Dottie's Discount Foods space at the Transportation Center, and authorizing the town manager to negotiate and execute similar short-term leases in the same parking facility; and a request from TTT Trucking to increase its recycling transportation fee by an additional $10 per ton. The board also will review its goals.