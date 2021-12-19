BRATTLEBORO — A masking rule in town could be modified to make exceptions for performers if they are vaccinated, and bars and restaurants when a customer will be eating or drinking.
At the request of Select Board member Jessica Gelter at an earlier board meeting, Town Manager Peter Elwell prepared a modified version of the town resolution to exempt performers from wearing masks during live performances. The topic will come up at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting.
“I have included in that exemption the requirement that any unmasked performers be vaccinated,” Elwell wrote in a memo, “because (1) it is my understanding that at least some venues in Brattleboro already are requiring that of the performers they schedule for their site and (2) it seems prudent to require this for people who will be unmasked for an extended period of time projecting their voices (and their saliva droplets) at the audience.”
With that modification coming up for consideration, Elwell said he also included language exempting bars and restaurants since board members have expressed concern about how masking will work in such businesses. That exemption would apply to establishments when “customers are in possession of food and/or beverages that they intend to consume onsite,” according to the proposed wording.
“I have not included a vaccination requirement for this exemption,” Elwell wrote, “since that requirement would impose a burden on business owners/operators in their relationships with all of their customers while the performing artist exemption would impose that burden only within the limited universe of the business owners/operators’ relationships with their employees or members or contracted performers.”
On Nov. 23, the Select Board adopted a rule via a resolution requiring that all establishments in Brattleboro “that invite the public into their premises for the purpose of receiving services, purchasing products, or otherwise transacting business, shall require both staff and customers (or visitors) to wear cloth face coverings or face shields over their nose and mouth while inside the establishment.” Elwell said the resolution says the board will consider at every regular meeting, which occur the first and third Tuesdays of every month, whether to extend, modify or rescind the rule.
Elwell said if the board wants to keep the mask mandate or modify it, a motion will need to be approved extending the resolution for another 30 days as required by recent state legislation that allows municipalities to adopt local mask mandates. The board must review the rule at least 45 days after initial adoption, and then at least every 30 days after.
On Tuesday, the board also will receive financial reports and discuss proposed fiscal year 2023 budgeting for the town clerk’s office, assessor’s office, Planning Department and a list of unfinished items to be addressed in January.