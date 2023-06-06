BRATTLEBORO — Security guards will soon be seen in spots around downtown after someone was held up at knifepoint at the Transportation Center last month and other incidents.
To supplement local police coverage, the town will be contracting with Securitas for $39 dollars per hour (about $2,184 a week) for coverage at the Transportation Center, and Hill Street Security for $35 dollars an hour ($1,960 per week) for coverage of other town facilities downtown. On Tuesday, the Select Board unanimously supported the action.
Town Manager John Potter said one of the priorities of a retreat the Select Board attended Saturday involves making the Transportation Center "a good place and especially a good place for parking."
"And we are already on it," he said.
Brattleboro Department of Public Works staff have put the lighting system on at all times, including daylight hours, and limited access to the elevator at nights, Potter said. The camera system is in the process of being upgraded.
Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans said the plan is to have security guards looking after the parking garage, Brooks Memorial Library, the recreation center and the Municipal Center.
"I want to register my support and applaud this innovative approach to creating order out of the chaos that our Transportation Center has become," board member Elizabeth McLoughlin said.
Fhar Miess of Brattleboro disagreed, saying the move is "straight out of the Nixon Administration." Board member Peter "Fish" Case called it "long overdue."
"Initially, I was kind of skeptical," board Vice Chairman Franz Reichsman said, "and in particular having sort of outsiders come in and perform police life activities in our town does raise some questions in my mind. Getting the right firm, knowing that there's a good track record of these companies, etc., goes some way in answering my question."
Evans said he and Police Chief Norma Hardy spent time talking with representatives from both companies. They opted not to go with the Windham County Sheriff's Office.
"If we hire another law enforcement agency, they have authority to do all law enforcement activities," Evans said. "We don't necessarily have as much control over that and we don't have control over them supporting our particular mission for the town of Brattleboro, which I think everyone has learned that, like every community, is different."
Sought with the contracts is "a consistent presence in the timeframe where we see the most problems occurring," Evans said.
Board member Daniel Quipp expressed some "skepticism and mixed feelings" about whether the proposal would make people feel safer. He said the goal of making the Transportation Center "a good place to park your vehicle is a totally reasonable goal."
Five people are going to the Vermont Police Academy in August for training to become officers with the Brattleboro Police Department. Potter said the additional officers will "also change the nature for how we manage areas like this."
His plan is to return to the board in eight to 10 weeks to re-evaluate the situation.
Dick DeGray, former board member, has long been calling for more action.
"It is appalling to me that the only reason that you are reacting to the cries from the public for over a year is because somebody pulled a knife on somebody," he said. "That is hypocrisy. And why? Because you have not done anything. We've asked you for help. We've asked you for cameras."
DeGray questioned the need for security services at municipal facilities other than the parking garage. He pointed to other areas of downtown being more problematic.
John Raffensberger, owner of Hill Street Security, said his group could be "very flexible." He described having success with several retailers.
"As soon as you show a presence, you'll automatically see people scurry away," he said. "It's like cockroaches. You turn the kitchen light on. They literally just run away."
Robin Morgan of Brattleboro, who serves on the Windham Southeast School District Board, said she finds it disturbing for people to be compared to cockroaches. Case argued that Raffensberger was not speaking negatively against the town or its residents.
Issues won't be "solved until we do something that actually creates more safety for people ... not just creating a perception of safety," Morgan said.
Michelle Simpson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Brattleboro, thanked the board for taking action. Staff from the club also have called for more security at the garage, which neighbors their headquarters.