BRATTLEBORO — The town is set to recognize Juneteenth as a municipal holiday and plan a celebration.
"Two years ago, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday to commemorate the end of legal slavery in the United States," Town Manager John Potter said at the Select Board meeting last week. "There was a Brattleboro connection with 17 African American soldiers from our town in Texas on June 19, 1865, as part of the campaign to free the remaining enslaved Americans in that region."
Potter said town staff believe it's appropriate to make Juneteenth a local holiday and host a public celebration as "a small step to promote racial justice and have that on the minds of people in our town."
On Tuesday, Select Board members fully supported the plan and voted unanimously in favor of it.
"It makes me happy," said board member Elizabeth McLoughlin.
Potter said a town staff committee focused on diversity, equity and accessibility is suggesting it could work with interested parties in town to develop a program for the celebration and budget as much as $1,000 to support the event.
McLoughlin described a ceremony last year at the Common as "a really nice celebration." Goodnow said the focus then had been on an interpretive plaque for a Civil War monument.
The plaque corrected errors made in an initial count of soldiers from Brattleboro who served and died in the Civil War based on race and class when a monument on the Common was first installed.
“The plaque is interpretive because it provides history and context to help people understand how the original omissions happened and how the corrections came to be,” Peter Elwell, former town manager, said at the ceremony. “It is appropriate and intentional that we are here on Juneteenth to celebrate this occasion, as Juneteenth is the annual recognition of when the news of the Union victory and the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, which was the most remote city in the former Confederate states. Some of the soldiers who are receiving corrective recognition on this plaque today were among the soldiers who brought that news to Texas.”
The Select Board had approved the new plaque and funding for the project. The inaccuracy of the monument was first brought to the town’s attention in January 2020 by Brattleboro Area Middle School students and led to the creation of a committee.
Contributing to the effort were Curtiss Reed Jr., executive director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity and founder of the Vermont African American Heritage Trail, and Mel Motel, co director of the Brattleboro Community Justice Center and restorative justice programs at Youth Services. Abbiati Monuments of Brattleboro created the plaque.