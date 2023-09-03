BRATTLEBORO — Two bids for ambulance services in town are described by the town manager as "thorough and thoughtful," yet neither included all the information requested.
"Staff would like to acknowledge the great work that went into the preparation of these proposals, as well as what information the Town requested but did not receive," states a memo from town staff. "Both proposals failed to fully submit all the requested information."
American Medical Response (AMR) didn't include a billing rate fee schedule, and audited and certified financial statements weren't submitted by Rescue Inc. Both bids were considered "materially responsive enough to make a policy determination on which service delivery model the Town should pursue," according to the memo, and any defects the Select Board "finds important enough to clarify and cure prior to signing a contract could be addressed through subsequent contract negotiations."
A project to explore EMS options came about after contract disputes last year with Brattleboro-based Rescue Inc. caused the town to split ways with the group after about 56 years of service. One of their issues had to do with a refusal from Rescue Inc. to provide financial documents.
The Select Board is set to discuss the proposals publicly at its meeting Tuesday then make a long-term decision at its Sept. 19 meeting.
"Having carefully and publicly reviewed the different types of third-party vendors; the ideal municipal operating model; and a long-standing need for additional staffing in the Fire Department, the Town can now begin to evaluate how different approaches towards the provision of EMS impact the General Fund financially and how each approach might impact staffing within the Fire Department," the memo states. "It is also possible to examine a range of intangibles and risks that differ by type of approach."
Brattleboro provided its request for proposal for EMS services to 82 EMS providers and provided notice via myriad sources.
One of the big questions had to do with the cost of Brattleboro's dispatch services. In the past, the town charged Rescue Inc. about $48,000 annually but town staff "could find no basis for this amount, and it was significantly below the market rate," according to the memo.
Town staff spoke with Southwestern New Hampshire Mutual Aid and decided it would be fair to charge a third-party vendor about $110,600 each year. The figure represents about 75 percent of the other organization's, according to the memo.
AMR would have ambulances and staff dedicated to delivering EMS solely within Brattleboro's boundaries, relying "in no way on municipal personnel to serve as first responders," according to the memo. The group would charge $1.66 million in the first year of a proposed five-year contract, with the price set to increase by 4 percent in each of the next four years.
The town would get dispatch fees and no longer need the Golden Cross Ambulance contract, could possibly rent space to AMR in the future, would not need to perform any medical billing and might be able to reduce staffing in the fire department. These savings could shave about $737,512 off the cost of the contract, according to the memo.
Rescue Inc. would rely on ambulance and staff shared across about 16 towns locally, getting some assistance from the town's firefighting staff on certain calls. The group is asking for $454,422 for the first year with 5 percent annual increases over five years.
At a recent open house event, Rescue Inc. Chief of Operations Drew Hazelton had been critical of the dispatching rate increase as well as the need for a performance bond. He said the additional cost will make the municipal option seem lower than other proposals.
"The board will have plenty of opportunity to talk about that part of their RFP," Select Board Board Chairman Goodnow said last week. "I'm really pleased with the process. The result is the board has an important difficult decision to make and I have full faith that where we land will be in the best interest of the town."
Town Manager John Potter called performance bonds "a standard public contracting requirement," which ensures a contractor will perform on the contract and protects the owner from contractor bankruptcy or other failures on the agreement.
"EMS is an essential service of the town, so it is responsible to be prepared to maintain continuity," he said. "Contractors will sometimes object to a performance bond because it is an additional cost and effort to secure and maintain it, but these costs are typically passed along to the owner in the amount bid for the contract."
Using data from Golden Cross for a fully municipal service, one estimate for annual revenue has the town getting about $837,127.
"Given the inherent unknowns of the call types and volumes, reimbursement revenues can vary, making an accurate estimate difficult," the memo states.
Start-up costs for Brattleboro going it alone are projected to land between $1.3 million and $1.9 million. American Rescue Act Plan funds could be used for the endeavor "but the downside is opportunity cost for other projects [as] the Town has many needs and the flexible funding used here would be unavailable elsewhere," according to the memo.
Staffing is another issue since the ideal model would require the addition of six firefighters and EMS supervisor, adding about $717,300 in new staffing costs for next fiscal year. High turnover at the fire department over the last year has been discussed at recent meetings but Fire Chief Len Howard is optimistic about the future.
Several other smaller items needed for the project add an estimated $235,978 and could increase depending on future board decisions involving the type of ambulances chosen.
The final estimate for the impact on this model for the next fiscal year General Fund budget would be what town staff call "a modest reduction of somewhere between $50,000 to $150,000." They stressed this choice would require a series of decisions to fully implement the program involving topics such as billing rates, collection policies and capital purchases.
Town officials spoke with fire-EMS department leaders from Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire with "experience in the municipal management space," according to the memo. They also spoke with individual companies and other EMS billing departments to understand the billing process.
Kate O'Connor, former Select Board member, has urged the board to invite fire and EMS chiefs from other communities to come speak at a public board meeting. Several of the town's contacts plan to be available at Tuesday's meeting, according to the memo.
"I'm happy that they're bringing in other EMS and fire chiefs," O'Connor said Sunday. "I wish they had done it sooner. At this point, we don't know who they are, but I hope the Select Board asks the questions that can help them make the decision."