BRATTLEBORO — A hiring committee’s choice for principal at Brattleboro Union High School will not be taking the job.
Superintendent Mark Speno told the Reformer the candidate who was recommended chose another position with a different school district. Next steps are to be determined, he said Tuesday.
Lisa Ford of Guilford, member of the hiring committee and parent of a freshman at the school, identified Tom Ronning as the recommended candidate.
Ronning served as interim principal at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, N.H., where he previously was assistant principal from 2001 to 2007, according to a report published last month in the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript naming him as one of three candidates for principal at the school for next year. He also had been principal of the Newport Middle School and assistant principal in the Hinsdale School District in New Hampshire.
Ford said the board’s lack of urgency put the community in “a very challenging situation because it is now (almost) May and it is not an ideal time to be searching for a candidate.
“The board had the opportunity to hire a seasoned principal who the hiring committee believed was capable of implementing academic and social-emotional initiatives BUHS desperately needs,” she said.
“Instead, they wasted precious time in executive session debating their own biases over this candidate. That’s my impression.”
Ford said she feels the board did not trust the committee. In an email Thursday to the School Board, she expressed her disappointment.
Board Chairwoman Kelly Young responded by saying the board is “routinely asked to make difficult decisions in the process of our service to the students, families and school community, which includes asking questions and considering many factors when making the important decisions that come with the roles we have accepted.”
“We take that accountability to make decisions after consideration of the necessary information very seriously,” Young wrote in correspondence shared by Ford. “As you know from serving on the search committee and being a delegate to the staff/community focus group, this was an extremely complex situation, with different feelings from the different stakeholder groups.”
Ford replied that she feels like the board doesn’t trust the work of the hiring committee, which spent more than 10 hours interviewing candidates and deliberating on feedback from all stakeholders before making a recommendation.
Melany Kahn, a parent involved in a focus group for the hiring process, said she met with all of the candidates as did multiple groups of stakeholders. Unless the board finds “some really egregious reason” not to follow the recommendation of the hiring committee and Speno during a national staffing shortage, she said, “I really wonder what their motivations are.”
“This has been a colossal waste of everybody’s time,” she said.
Board member Shaun Murphy remained positive about the situation. He told the Reformer, “People are optimistic about the way it all will end. ... It’s not like were going into an abyss,” he said. “It’s a strong school and we’ll end up with something that works well.”
Board member and committee member Anne Beekman said she’s obviously disappointed the position couldn’t be filled, and “the board would like to see the matter settled as soon as possible.
“The candidate under consideration made a decision, and it would be wholly inappropriate for me to speculate on the reason(s) behind that decision,” she said. “In the end, I can’t help but view this turn of events as a positive.”
Beekman credited administrators at BUHS with running the school “very capably for some time now. ... I have faith in their ability to continue doing so, and gratitude for the opportunity their abilities will afford the district to find just the right principal,” she said. “I’ve been school boarding for quite some time now. I remain awed and humbled by the astounding talent of the dedicated professionals that work for our students. I know that they will rise to the occasion.”
Currently, Cassie Damkoehler is serving as interim principal. The assistant principal was tapped to fill in after former principal Steve Perrin went out on an unexplained leave of absence last April.
In October, the Commons published an article reporting allegations that Perrin started to make unwanted and inappropriate advances toward a woman when she was a sophomore at BUHS in 2010, then created obstacles for her as a student and did not report a rape by a fellow student to authorities. In February, the WSESD Board upheld a unanimous decision in November to fire Perrin after a two-week hearing.
Perrin is now suing the school district over the decision.
“Despite an unblemished record of devotion and accomplishment spanning 27 years, and Plaintiff’s absolute denial and refutation of the allegations against him,” the complaint states, “Defendants voted to terminate Plaintiff, in spite of the fact that the present Superintendent had signed him to another two-year contract running through June 2024.”
When the search initially was announced, Damkoehler expressed an interest in the permanent principal position. Ford said based on feedback during a public forum, Damkoehler made a decision to withdraw her name. Damkoehler declined to comment on the development.
A faculty member, who asked not to be identified, expressed concern about what next school year will look like and noted the instability over the last 13 months.
“While folks have tried and their efforts are appreciated, leadership is necessary to move forward,” the faculty member said. “Not everything will be fixed with one hire, but it would have been a step in the right direction.”
A staff member, who asked not to be identified, described the candidate as “perfectly qualified. He had a nice demeanor. He seemed professional. I thought he was a shoo-in actually.”
The staff member said the school needs “skilled leadership,” and the candidate had years and years of experience.
“Teachers are leaving the profession in droves,” the staff member said. “Our students are really struggling. They’re struggling to pass their classes. They’re struggling to attend their classes.”
The staff member said faculty and administration feel “the rug has been pulled out from under them.”
“It’s the old adage: Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good,” the staff member said.
Board member and committee member Robin Morgan emphasized that the board “really values the feedback” it received from the committee and stakeholders.
“Although this is not the outcome we expected,” she said, “I do feel confident knowing that we have an administrative team currently in place that has been moving BUHS in a really positive, student-centered direction, and that Superintendent Speno is working on a model for next year.”