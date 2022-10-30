BRATTLEBORO — Students are being offered support after a senior at Brattleboro Union High School died.
Cassie Damkoehler, interim principal at BUHS, said she cannot provide any information about the details regarding the death.
“We had counselors available at school yesterday for students if they needed support,” she said Sunday in an email response to the Reformer. “We will be offering that this week as well along with a separate quiet space for those who may want or need it.”
Damkoehler and other administrators made themselves available via email all weekend. And Health Care & Rehabilitation Services offered to provide additional support to the school community if needed.
In a message to families Friday afternoon, Damkoehler told families that BUHS senior Jacob Rushford-Carson died. In an email to the Reformer, Damkoehler confirmed the death did not occur at the school.
“It feels essential that I send this communication along with some resources and supports that are available as our community processes this difficult information,” Damkoehler wrote to families. “We continually encourage our students and staff to identify their trusted adults and supports around the school and want to recognize that at this time the need to do this is even more significant.”
Damkoehler added, “I am confident we will make it through this time of sadness by showing kindness, compassion, and empathy to one another.”
The Reformer reached out to the Brattleboro Police Department and Rushford-Carson’s father.