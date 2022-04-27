BRATTLEBORO — Steve Perrin, principal at Brattleboro Union High School, is out on leave.
“Hello BUHS Community, Mr. [Steve] Perrin, the BUHS Principal, is currently on a leave of absence,” Assistant Principal Chris Day wrote in a message. “Please feel free to contact myself as needed.”
David Schoales, vice chairperson of the Windham Southeast School District Board, said the action was taken by the administration, not the School Board.
Attempts to reach Day, BUHS Assistant Principal Matt Betz and Interim Superintendent Mark Speno were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Keith Lyman, principal at Brattleboro Area Middle School, said Perrin wasn’t in Tuesday or Wednesday, but he had no other information to share.
Attempts to reach Perrin also were unsuccessful.
“I am out of the office currently,” states an email response from Perrin, advising people to contact Day or Betz for assistance.
Perrin has worked at the school since 1995, according to a bio at buhs.wsesdvt.org. Prior to becoming the principal, he served as the school’s assistant principal for four years.
He was a member of the BUHS science department, teaching chemistry and biology before taking on administrative roles. He also taught high school science for several years in Camden, N.Y., before moving to the local area.