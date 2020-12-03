BRATTLEBORO -- Brattleboro Union High School reported its first COVID-19 cases.
"We did have two individuals in our community test positive," Principal Steve Perrin said in a telephone interview Thursday.
Perrin said school officials learned about the results Wednesday. He declined to share whether the individuals were students, staff or teachers for privacy reasons.
Less than five other individuals were asked to quarantine and consult their health care providers, Perrin said.
"What we do in those cases, we consult with our nurses of course and with the Vermont Department of Health," he said. "So we went through a process of line tracing where we figured out where the individuals were, who they interacted with. And based on that, we consulted again the with Department of Health and they reached out to people as we did to let them know if they should quarantine."
At this time, there are no plans to close the school.
"We still think our school is a very safe environment," Perrin said. "It's cleaned regularly, obviously. And you know, within the larger community, schools are a place where there's very low transmission. We're pretty comfortable with where we're at right now."
School officials don't know if transmission occurred in the school. Perrin said the health department looks into such matters.
A spokesperson at the department said he couldn't provide information about individuals.
Perrin applauded extensive logs kept at the school.
"What was really helpful was when we started doing the line tracing, our teachers and staff really had good records of who's been around students, who's been in classrooms," he said. "That was really gratifying. If we needed information from teachers, they had it."