BRATTLEBORO — Administrators are developing a process to replace the name "Colonels" for sports teams at Brattleboro Union High School to get away from its troublesome past.
"We have a framework," Superintendent Mark Speno said at the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting Tuesday before the board unanimously directed the administration to come up with a plan for finding a name that is not harmful or racist.
The project came about after the board adopted a mascot policy intended to ensure mascots and school branding do not discriminate against marginalized groups. Such policy is now required statewide.
Joe Rivers, social studies teacher at Brattleboro Area Middle School, said the Student Council picked the Colonels as the name of its sports teams in 1950 as Brattleboro High School had moved to a new location that had ties to the Civil War. Administrators wanted to find a name and the Brattleboro Reformer was pushing for the school to have a moniker, he said.
Other considerations prior to the Colonels included the Barracudas and the Crusaders. Rivers said the principal at the time wasn't comfortable with either name.
At the time, in the late 1940s, World War II had recently ended. Rivers described militaristic attitudes on campus.
"Communism was on the rise, according to the principal," Rivers said. "There was just this sense that Korea was starting and there was anxiety in the world — the Cold War, the nuclear bombs had just been created."
Ground at the high school was "recognized as being a location that really was a difference maker in the outcome of the Civil War," Rivers said. The land served as a military camp.
Rivers said the first image of a colonel showed up in a 1958 yearbook, then it changed over time. Later, it became a colonel from the South. In 1996, a yearbook had a colonel with a confederate flag.
The mascot was banned in 2004; however, sports teams continued with the name.
"In this moment, I think it's important that we come back to the present," board member Lana Dever said. "It is now intrinsically linked forever with the racist history."
Board member Shaun Murphy, a member of the board in 2004 when the mascot was banned, said he's bothered by how the image changed over time. He recounted a bonfire during a homecoming event in 1998 when an effigy of a Black doll was burned with a rallying cry of "the pride of the South."
Many students at BUHS are referring to their teams as the Popcorn Kernels, said Diana Whitney of Brattleboro, parent of an athlete.
"They're ahead of us," she said.
Board Chairwoman Kelly Young said students will be working with other board members to facilitate a presentation at the next board meeting. Jaime Contois of Putney, who has been involved in statewide meetings on the issue, stressed the importance of the project.
Kaiya Colby, a non-voting youth member of the board and member of the Student Council, said she finds it shocking that a Student Council would have approved the Colonels as a name. She called for being creative in the new naming and being clear in how the history is taught in the future.
Interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler warned there will be people who have an emotional tie to the Colonels name and will not want to see it changed.
"It's going to be a process and it's going to take time," she said. "This is an opportunity to step forward in a positive light and empower our students and empower their voices to create that change that they want to see in the world."