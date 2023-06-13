BRATTLEBORO — After a school-wide vote and the School Board's stamp of approval, the name and mascot of Brattleboro Union High School will officially be the Bears.
"The challenge for our community as we go forward is to respect both continuity and change," said Eva Gould, a junior and varsity athlete who served on a committee tasked with selecting a new mascot. “Bears are fiercely protective animals who have been known to walk upon our very campus, have powerful instincts, high intelligence, highly developed communication skills, and are well known for their self-confidence and strength and therefore symbolize worthy characteristics for our mascot."
Before the Windham Southeast School District Board unanimously supported changing the name from the Colonels to the Bears on Tuesday, Gould read the resolution. She said the committee considered a new mascot to unify the student body.
A new state law requiring nondiscriminatory school branding prompted the review of the name. Superintendent Mark Speno said the board decided in April to rebrand and students were involved in the process.
Proposals for the name had to be gender neutral and couldn’t be the Colonels. A committee of students and staff reviewed mascot recommendations and a round of voting occurred. Other suggested names included Bobcats and Badgers.
"At the conclusion of the voting process, it became very clear that out of the three choices, one of those options rose to the top," Speno said.
Dan Hermansson of the BUHS Class of 2006 started a petition in 2020 to keep the name. He called the Colonels "a historic part" of the school, as Union solders mustered in the location during the Civil War.
Colonel refers to an officer of high rank in the military, Hermansson said. He has served in the military for 10 years.
"The name Colonels instills a sense of identity and belonging as a member of this community," he said. "They come from diverse backgrounds but come together as a school and a community, and support each other for our common goals in the classroom and on the athletic field."
Board member Lana Dever said such sentiments have been taken into account at earlier board meetings, and the change is "not without thought or merit." She previously noted that the Colonel name is “now intrinsically linked forever with the racist history,” as a yearbook in 1996 featured a colonel with a confederate flag, and a Black doll was burned at a homecoming bonfire two years later.
"It's about moving forward in a positive way and uniting our community," Interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler said.