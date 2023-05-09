BRATTLEBORO — After the school board decided to ditch the Colonels as the school's team name, Brattleboro Union High School will be voting on a new one.
Superintendent Mark Speno sent out an email to students and staff on Monday about the state law that led to a new policy adopted by the Windham Southeast School District Board, prompting the board to look at the history of school branding to ensure it didn't discriminate against marginalized people. He provided a Google form for recipients to suggest a name of a mascot and explain why their proposal is being put forward. He also asked for volunteers to serve on a steering committee.
Applications are due Friday. Between May 16 and 19, the committee will be reviewing options ahead of the first round of voting on May 22. Subsequent voting will occur May 24 and May 26.
"On May 29, we will be giving our proposal of a new name to a potential graphic designer who we would hire to then develop some renderings," Speno said at the board meeting Tuesday. "That would push us to the end of the school year."
Time over the summer will be spent looking into new uniforms, and swapping out names on scoreboards and signs. Rebranding also will be needed on staff badges and the website.
"It's going to be a lot of work," Speno said. "But I will say there's excitement in the air."
Administrators sought feedback from a principal in South Burlington who had gone through a similar process about six or seven years ago, Speno said.
Board member Tim Maciel described the project as "not just about choosing the name" but also values that embody the school.
BUHS Principal Cassie Damkoehler said she feels the effort is "very unifying for the community" despite some resistance. She noted proposals for a mascot name must be gender neutral and couldn't be the Colonels.
At the time of the meeting, Damkoehler counted 36 volunteers who expressed interested in being on the screening committee.
"We need to do this quickly," Board Vice Chairwoman Deborah Stanford said.
Board member Robin Morgan said the new name would take the school away from the Colonels, which was linked to colonialism and oppression.
Joe Rivers, social studies teacher at Brattleboro Area Middle School, said at the last meeting that the Student Council picked the Colonels as the name of its sports teams in the 1950 as Brattleboro High School had moved to a new location that had ties to the Civil War. Administrators wanted to find a name and the Brattleboro Reformer was pushing for the school to have a moniker, he said.
At the time, in the late 1940s, World War II had recently ended and there were militaristic attitudes on campus.
“Communism was on the rise, according to the principal,” Rivers said. “There was just this sense that Korea was starting and there was anxiety in the world — the Cold War, the nuclear bombs had just been created.”
Ground at the high school was “recognized as being a location that really was a difference maker in the outcome of the Civil War,” Rivers said. The land served as a military camp.
Rivers said the first image of a colonel showed up in a 1958 yearbook, then it changed over time, later becoming a colonel from the South. In 1996, a yearbook had a colonel with a confederate flag.
The mascot was banned in 2004; however, sports teams continued with the name.
“In this moment, I think it’s important that we come back to the present,” board member Lana Dever said at the previous board meeting. “It is now intrinsically linked forever with the racist history."