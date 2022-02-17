BRATTLEBORO — Urging the governor to support a town charter change approved by the Legislature to allow 16- and 17-year-olds the ability to vote in Representative Town Meeting and run to be a Town Meeting member and Select Board member, the Select Board said Brattleboro's "years-long effort to advance the goals of the people of Brattleboro will die with the stroke of your pen should you veto the bill after all these years."
"In a Dillon's Rule state such as ours, few avenues are available to us to advance any change in our means and method of governance," states a letter to the governor signed by Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin and Board Vice Chairman Ian Goodnow. "The charter change referendum initiated by public ballot in 2019 was overwhelmingly approved by Brattleboro voters."
Gov. Phil Scott "has not seen the Select Board letter yet," Jason Maulucci, his press secretary, said in an email Thursday night, "however, the Governor believes that consistency from municipality to municipality on voter eligibility is important and that the age of eligibility to vote should remain 18 statewide (and 17 in primary elections if the voter will be 18 by election day)."
Brattleboro residents approved the measure in 2019 in a 908-408 vote, sending it to the Vermont Legislature to decide if the charter should be amended. The Youth Vote proposal came from Brattleboro Common Sense, a group focused on election reform and other progressive issues, after enough signatures were secured on petitions to trigger the town-wide vote.
"After a long slog in the House, including delays from the pandemic, and recent final approval in the Senate, this bill awaits your signature," the letter to the governor from the Select Board states. "Please respect the will of our local vote for this Brattleboro-only initiative that only affects our municipal elections. By saying yes, you will help the youth of Brattleboro to develop an early, healthy civic investment and engagement in their community and for both our youth and the people of Brattleboro to be truly heard by approving this youth-affirming municipal governance charter change."
Kurt Daims, a board director at Common Sense, urged the board to push for the charter change.
"After that vote, it became the duty of the Select Board to advocate for the vote of the people, the people who made an overwhelming choice for this legislation," he said at Tuesday's board meeting. "It's not your opinion anymore. It's the policy of Brattleboro."