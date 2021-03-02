BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro voters decided overwhelmingly against withdrawing from the newly formed Windham Southeast School District by a vote of 1,555 to 226. They also voted 1,451 to 320 against allowing the other towns in the district, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney, to withdraw.
Withdrawal of any town from the district requires that town to agree to withdraw and all the other towns to agree to let it withdraw.
Any town allowed to withdraw would need to establish its own town-wide school district, subject to approval by the Vermont State Board of Education.
Board Chairman David Schoales opposed a merger between the local school districts when it first came up as part of the 2015 education law Act 46. The state eventually required it even though the four towns voted against it in 2017.
But Schoales told the Reformer Tuesday night he was relieved that Brattleboro voted in opposition to withdrawal. He said the towns need more time for members of the new district to decide if it’s best for everyone. He also said, while everyone is still dealing with the pandemic, that this wasn’t a great time to drop out of the district.
“It would have been a difficult time for a transition,” said Schoales, who said he was also relieved to hear the news that all teachers will have an opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of May.
“I can’t tell you how important that is,” said Schoales, who said the district can get to work on what school will look like in the fall. “It feels like a weight has been lifted.”
Results from the other three towns had not been received by press time.