BRATTLEBORO — Kingsbury Companies of Middlesex was selected to take on major upgrades planned for the Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Plant, for $11,999,500.
Project engineer Chrissy Haskins of Dufresne Group and town staff recommended the firm despite “not every reference coming back glowing,” Town Manager Peter Elwell said at the Select Board meeting held remotely Tuesday.
An engineer who worked on the Bennington Wastewater Treatment Facility last year described Kingsbury’s project engineer and superintendent as inexperienced, Haskins said. The engineer also had issues with the quality of work and pricing after change orders.
However, an engineer who worked on a water systems improvement project in Whitefield, N.H., told Haskins that Kingsbury was fair on pricing for change orders. She said the engineer noted “they do a great job.”
A construction services manager at Dufresne who worked on several projects with Kingsbury in St. Johnsbury between 2010 and 2019 described the proposed superintendent for the Brattleboro project as “competent and attentive to detail.”
In a 111-2 vote by ballot in March, Town Meeting representatives approved a $12.5-million bond for capital improvements to the plant. On May 12, the Department of Public Works received two bids for the upgrades.
Penta Corporation of Moultonboro, N.H., submitted a $16,517,000 proposal. Haskins said the difference in bid prices often has to do with the contractor’s proximity to a project, the amount of work a contractor already has lined up, and the sequence of work or approach to the job.
“Most of [Penta’s] staff is located in Maine and Penta needs to hire more subcontractors,” she said. “They don’t actually have their own excavation crew.”
Select Board member Tim Wessel said he has “confidence this will go well especially under their watchful eye,” referring to Haskins and Public Works Director Steve Barrett. He said Kingsbury helped the town with wastewater upgrades a few years after Tropical Storm Irene.
“They did a wonderful job on that project,” Barrett said.
Dick DeGray, former board member, recalled a “disaster” affecting merchants at Black Mountain Square in 2015 where flooding occurred when Kingsbury was working on gravity-fed sewer line.
“The contract was fulfilled for what our needs were and what we required, and so there really wasn’t any recourse,” Barrett said.
The 2015 job was “a difficult situation,” Elwell said, “but it’s not an indication of Kingsbury being unacceptable for this work.” He said town staff and Dufresne employees will be on site throughout the project.
“We’re confident that this project can be completed successfully,” he said. “We would like, of course, to start out not having this cloud of concern over it. But with the particular person being assigned to lead it for Kingsbury and the way in which we are going to staff it ourselves and all the other aspects that have been discussed tonight, we believe that it is a bid that the Select Board should award.”
The board voted unanimously to award the project to Kingsbury.