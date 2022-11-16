BRATTLEBORO — With supply chain issues delaying the major Pleasant Valley Water Treatment Facility upgrade project, work will shut down for the winter then resume in spring in hopes of reaching completion next fall.
"We're about 70 percent through the project," Brattleboro Public Works Director Dan Tyler said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday. "Much of the underground work is done. There's a new building in place. They've begun some of the work inside of the new building. The lagoons are gone. It looks like a totally different place."
In a 111-2 vote by ballot in March 2021, Town Meeting representatives approved a $12.5 million bond for capital improvements to the plant.
Kingsbury Companies LLC of Middlesex is running up against supply chain challenges for "some of the critical components to make the new filters run," Tyler said. The contractor also is having difficulties getting HVAC systems and parts to run pumps.
Availability of the equipment will determine when the project will pick back up again, Tyler said. The shutdown also is meant to preserve contracted hours until the parts come in.
Tyler said a return to construction in April would be "the best case scenario," with a completion date next fall.
"The plant will probably run mid-summer some time. Then once the new plant's online, we'll tear the old one down and clean up the site," he said. "They're definitely behind. We hoped that the plant would be running this fall, and then there would be some clean up next spring. So in the end, we're going to be behind a year most likely."
Tyler said a major rehabilitation of the raw water pump station included salvaging the shell of the building, but as the roof was dismantled, workers discovered a "pretty significant deterioration" in the concrete walls of the building. Engineers from Dufresne Group and an architect looked at different options, then recommended replacing the building.
That caused an estimated $160,300 increase in project costs, which was approved by the Select Board as a change order. Tyler expects some savings, however, since the building will not need to be heated during the winter.
Asked what happens if the town runs out of contingency funds for the project, interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland said Brattleboro's utilities fund holds "a fairly healthy" surplus in case of emergencies or issues. About $600,000 has been set aside for unanticipated project costs.
Moreland said he believes other change orders that needed to be ratified by the board Tuesday resulted from a "sloppy hand off from public works director to public works director and from town manager to town manager to town manager." During the course of the project, Tyler replaced Steve Barrett, and Moreland has been filling in after Yoshi Manale abruptly resigned after taking the reins from Peter Elwell.
In October 2021, ledge was found and hammered away. That cost about $169,026.
Another change order, which included several smaller items, totaled about $6,337. A similar change order saved the town nearly $500.
Adding on-site monitoring to a construction oversight contract with Dufresne Group resulted in an increase of about $42,500.
"In my assessment," Moreland said, "I would assure the board that each of these change orders had certainly the public works staff's approval and support. It had the project engineer's approval and support. I'm confident, had it been brought to you, it would have had your approval and support. I can't identify why these things hadn't come to you."
Before ratifying the change orders, board members expressed disappointment about not hearing about them sooner but also confidence in town staff and project leaders.
"I think there will be sufficient notice to department heads [and] town manager's office, that this really shouldn't happen again," Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp said.
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin said she trusts town staff have made "corrective action, and it will percolate throughout all of the departments."
"I know the total sums involved are within the contingency of the project," she said.
Tyler told the board, "We feel we have overcome most of the unknowns. There's no excavation left. There shouldn't be any surprises."
Moreland said he would do his "absolute best to assure that any future town manager is brought completely up to speed on the status of the project, what we have done, where we are going, what's left to decide."
"If there's a handoff," he said, "I will make sure it's not a sloppy handoff."