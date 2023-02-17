Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 6:23 pm
A small group of people gathered at the Wells Fountain in Brattleboro to watch the torch lighting on Friday to start the Brattleboro Winter Carnival.
A small group of people gathered at the Wells Fountain in Brattleboro to watch the torch lighting on Friday, to start the Brattleboro Winter Carnival.
Carol Lolatte, Winter Carnival President, lights the torch on Friday to start the Brattleboro Winter Carnival.
Declan Wessel, 5, of Brattleboro, gives Frosty a high-five.
photos by kristopher radder brattleboro reformer
