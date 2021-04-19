BRATTLEBORO — A local woman was sentenced for distributing heroin in Brattleboro last year.
In a news release, the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Victoria Pease, 32, of Brattleboro, was sentenced Friday in United States District Court in Burlington to time served following her guilty plea to a charge that she distributed heroin laced with fentanyl. Pease has been detained since she was arrested in August after a federal grand jury charged her with distributing heroin in Brattleboro on March 12, 2020.
U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss ordered that Pease immediately start serving a three-year term of supervised release, according to the release. Pease also will be on “location monitoring” for six months.
The case was investigated by the Vermont Drug Task Force. Pease had a prior federal felony drug conviction from 2017.