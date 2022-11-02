BRATTLEBORO — Calls for emergency medical services have been increasing over the last couple of months in Brattleboro.
“October was our busiest month as of yet so we’re really interested in pulling and harvesting that data and learning what we can from that information,” Assistant Fire Charles “Chuck” Keir III said at the Brattleboro Select Board meeting Tuesday.
Fire department leaders have been asked to give monthly updates since the department began partnering with Golden Cross Ambulance in July after contract disputes ended the town’s relationship with Rescue Inc.
Keir told the Reformer there were 265 ambulance calls in October, compared to 257 in September. Both months had 339 calls each when other incidents are included in the data.
In July and August, Brattleboro responded to 242 ambulance calls in each month. A previous count for July reported by the fire department had been incorrect.
From July to Oct. 11, Brattleboro responded to 818 ambulance calls. The average response time was four minutes and nine seconds, and the average time on a call was 27 minutes and 57 seconds.
Two ambulances were required 123 times, and three were needed 19 times. Mutual aid was required twice.
As of Oct. 11, 557 patients had been transported in total. The plan is to present more information on the October data at the board’s Nov. 15 meeting.
Keir said a third-alarm fire at Fulflex on Sept. 11 “taxed our services, which gave us an opportunity to really use some of those plans that we developed to see if they would work.”
“Everything worked very smoothly,” he said.
Keir said a technical rescue in the Whetstone Brook on Sept. 29 required the fire department and Golden Cross to develop “a really intricate plan that had some clinical decision making that affected the patient” who was extricated from the riverbank and transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. He noted the two agencies continue to train together on a daily basis.
They also receive quality assurance (QA) and quality improvement (QI) recommendations from two doctors. That may pertain to information that should be included in reports and reviewing clinical decisions made on scene to the hospital, Keir said.
Currently, AP Triton is conducting a feasibility study that weighs the options for the town to consider for the future of EMS. The final report is anticipated to be discussed at a Select Board meeting next month.
AP Triton is looking at four options: reinstating the funding and contractual agreement with Rescue Inc., entering a contractual agreement with a private ambulance, creating a fire-based EMS and ambulance transport by the fire department, or having a public/private partnership as is currently underway. Criteria includes the quality of service delivery, performance or time to respond, fiscal responsibility and sustainability.